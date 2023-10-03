the shots and the general stampede – Corriere TV

The shooter was a 14-year-old who was arrested: a policeman stopped him and pinned him to the ground

Fear in a Bangkok shopping mall on October 3. An armed 14-year-old fired several shots inside the Siam Paragon in Bangkok: in the videos circulating on social media, the sound of the shots can be heard and immediately afterwards the general stampede of people quickly leaving the structure.

The young man’s attack did not last long: he was neutralized by the police and then arrested. According to Thai media, the capture occurred without resistance. Three victims, two injured.

October 3, 2023 – Updated October 3, 2023, 4:54 pm

