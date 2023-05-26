The shots at the Mob disco in Palermo during a fight, the suspect goes under house arrest

by gds.it – ​​8 hours ago

Manuel Catalano, the eighteen-year-old who allegedly fired a few shots on the evening of December 23 at the Mob disco in Villagrazia di Carini, during a big brawl, has left prison and is under house arrest.

