The show stage collapses in an amusement park in Germany: 7 injured – Corriere TV

German police said seven people were injured: 2 visitors and 5 artists

Accident in the Europa-Park amusement park in Rust, Germany: the stage of the “Retorno dos Piratas” show collapsed this afternoon and injured several people, the Badische Zeintung newspaper reported. German police said seven people were injured, two visitors and five artists. Three of the wounded were taken to hospital, Badische Zeintung added. According to the park spokesman, quoted by German media, one visitor was injured in the neck. Debris from the stage fell on the finish area of ​​the «Atlantica SuperSplash» roller coaster.

August 14, 2023 – Updated August 14, 2023 , 10:59 pm

