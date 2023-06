MOSCA – After the failed rebellion of the Wagner group, there is a desire for cleanliness in Moscow. The Russian president Vladimir Putin started the count: on one side, the “traitors”, on the other, the “patriots”. The drowned and the saved.

In the first list, there is only Evgeny Prigozhin and the rebel Wagner mercenaries who launched a “march of justice” on Moscow on Saturday and are now being exiled to Belarus.

