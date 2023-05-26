the Sicilian Made in Italy excellences protagonists of the branded content of Rai Pubblicità together with Amazon

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

On May 27th on RAI 1, at 11:25, “Linea Verde Discovery – The Land of Etna”, the branded content of Rai Pubblicità, created together with Amazon, dedicated to the itinerant story of the Sicilian excellence of Made in …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Linea Verde Discovery: Sicilian Made in Italy excellences protagonists of the branded content of Rai Pubblicità together with Amazon appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».