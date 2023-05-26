Home » the Sicilian Made in Italy excellences protagonists of the branded content of Rai Pubblicità together with Amazon
World

the Sicilian Made in Italy excellences protagonists of the branded content of Rai Pubblicità together with Amazon

by admin
the Sicilian Made in Italy excellences protagonists of the branded content of Rai Pubblicità together with Amazon

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

On May 27th on RAI 1, at 11:25, “Linea Verde Discovery – The Land of Etna”, the branded content of Rai Pubblicità, created together with Amazon, dedicated to the itinerant story of the Sicilian excellence of Made in …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Linea Verde Discovery: Sicilian Made in Italy excellences protagonists of the branded content of Rai Pubblicità together with Amazon appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  US FDA approves BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine-FT中文网

You may also like

Correspondence: Grief, Trauma, Anger, Disappointment——Recording the First Anniversary...

Inter, Correa still ko: distraction in the sun...

We premiere the advance of The Cherry Boppers...

The Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band...

JPMorgan cuts 1,000 jobs at First Republic Bank

uefa expels juventus from europe | Sports

Queen Elizabeth, the American secret services prevented her...

Elderly died for the collapse of Capo Gallo,...

An attack on Elizabeth as her yacht Britannia...

Japanese media editorial: The government should not forcibly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy