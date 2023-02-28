On February 28 thirty years ago, in 1993, seventy-six American federal agents, with a search warrant, showed up at a ranch called Mount Carmel Center, near Waco, Texas. They suspected that the religious community residing there, the Davidians, were hoarding weapons, including handcrafted and illegal ones. In addition, some exiles from the sect had reported abuse of minors. The agents (that is, policemen and members of some government agencies) were convinced that they were taking by surprise the residents, who were instead waiting for them, armed. A firefight ensued in which four agents and five Davidians died, while sixteen Federals were wounded.

The agents withdrew, waiting for reinforcements, which arrived massive: within a few days 900 men of the forces of order (local and federal), with 12 tanks and four combat vehicles would besiege Mount Carmel for 51 days . The blitz that closed the operation turned into a tragedy: the building in which the Davidians had barricaded themselves caught fire. Eventually 76 of the sect’s members died, including twenty-three children, two pregnant women, and leader David Koresh.

Blames and responsibilities in the Waco siege and its conclusion have long been discussed in the United States, giving rise to many conspiracy theories and armed movements and opposition to federal control over the possession of weapons. Two years later, to avenge Waco, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols organized and completed the bombing of federal buildings in Oklahoma City, in which 168 people died.

The Davidians (Branch Davidian, in English) were a sect born in 1955 from a schism in an apocalyptic current of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the Shepherd’s Rod (The shepherd’s rod): the two sects heralded an imminent day of Judgment, with the second coming of Jesus Christ: on that day of Armageddon the faithful would have to fight against the forces of evil, Babylonfor their salvation in the afterlife.

The sect lived turbulent years since the mid-eighties: on the death of the founder’s wife, two possible heirs fought over the leadership. They were George Roden and Vernon Howell, who would later take the name of David Koresh: the latter prevailed, but only at the end of long conflicts, between armed confrontations and court trials in which there was also talk of vilification of corpses and were brought coffins in the courtroom as possible evidence. Roden was eventually committed to a mental hospital after killing a disciple with an axe, and Howell/Koresh became the leader of the community.

David Koresh (he legally changed his name in 1990, when he was thirty) gathered around a hundred faithful around him, at least thirty of whom were British, in a rural community made up of wooden houses in a rather depressed area of ​​the Texas. He had a lot of ability to convince and plagiarize the people he came into contact with: he said he was a prophet and spoke directly with God. God would have commanded him to have many wives, to give birth to a large number of children who would help him in the post -armageddon.

He was already married to a 14-year-old girl (a legal marriage under Texas law if parents give consent), but after the announcement in the community, any woman or girl 12 or older was considered his spouse and was required to have sex with him for reproductive purposes. The men of the community, even those hitherto husbands of his new brides, would “lift themselves up” in celibacy and Bible study.

The presumed divine communications had grotesque aspects (he was also told that he used the only house with air conditioning) and legal implications, given that abuses of at least three minors were reported by exiles from the sect.

Another issue was weapons: the Davidian community began to stockpile quite a few. The faithful bought and resold weapons, modifying them, with a dual purpose: on the one hand they financed the community, on the other they prepared an arsenal that would have been necessary for the decisive battle, the one that according to Koresh would have preceded the apocalypse and in which the faithful they should have died as martyrs before the end of days and gained eternal life. At Mount Carmel there were semi-automatic and automatic weapons, but also homemade grenades and bombs.

The complaints of the few who had left the sect and some journalistic investigations convinced the federal agencies that it was necessary to intervene: the aim of the first blitz was to verify the existence of the arsenal and arrest Koresh and any other community leaders for allegations of sexual abuse. The blitz was initially conducted by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the federal agency that deals, among other things, with the possession of firearms and explosives (ATF). It was managed with a large deployment of forces and few precautions: it turned into a shootout that lasted over two hours, which left 11 dead. The two sides accused each other of shooting first, a firm conclusion as to how it all started never came.

After the events of February 28, the FBI took control of operations. The community finished off two worshipers who had been seriously injured in the first shooting and then burned the bodies of the six dead in an impromptu ceremony in the ranch yard (a sixth cult member had been killed in unclear circumstances some hours after the ceasefire). Koresh maintained contact with the local media through the telephone for some time: the community had a good relationship with the residents of the area. Then the besiegers, who numbered 899, including federal agents (FBI and US Marshals), Texas Rangers, state and local police, cut the telephone cables and maintained contact with a dedicated line to negotiate the surrender of the Davidians.

After a few days Koresh agreed to surrender peacefully on condition that his speech was broadcast on a radio: the authorities allowed it, but then the leader said that God had told him to continue waiting inside.

The community filtered some videotapes in which the life of the group was told and the presence of at least forty children was shown (14 were presented as children of Koresh): 21 were released during the negotiations (with 14 adults), but 23 remained inside. At its peak, the siege operation cost a million dollars a day and employed a dozen Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and two 70-ton Abrams tanks – a full force of war inside the United States. Tactics of “psychological warfare” were also used to try to get the Davidians to surrender. The FBI tried to deprive them of sleep, playing loud pop music day and night, recordings of airplane turbines, and even the cries of lambs during the slaughter.

The siege was criticized by various scholars of “apocalyptic” cults, who pointed out how the modus operandi of the forces of order could consolidate the Davidian belief that they were faced with the “final confrontation” on Judgment Day. After 40 days the negotiations became more and more complex and the FBI began to fear that the community could choose a mass suicide, as happened in 1978 in Jonestown.

Attorney General Janet Reno and President Bill Clinton authorized a blitz to end the siege: on April 19 at 8 in the morning two armored vehicles were used to bore holes in the main building and pump tear gas inside, with the intention of forcing those present to leave. After four hours, however, the besiegers began to see smoke coming from inside: it was probably caused by the concentration of gas, the presence of petrol and many flammable materials. Flames began to develop, a propane tank exploded, by the time the fire was out the building was completely destroyed.

Only nine Davidians survived the siege alive, 76 died, suffocated, burned alive or by smoke fumes. In the bunker under the main building, however, twenty corpses were found with signs of lethal wounds from gunshot or knife: probably from suicides or consensual executions. Among these was also David Koresh, who had a gunshot wound to the head. Furthermore, according to some conclusions of the trial, many of the besieged would have had time to escape the flames, if they wanted or if they were granted.

The lawsuits of the victims’ families were dismissed after a seven-year trial: it was established that the agents had acted correctly. But for a large portion of Americans, that episode exemplified the sloppy and flawed way federal agencies operated. For a smaller and more extremist part it was a matter of state interference to limit the freedom of a community to own weapons and practice their own religion.

Many conspiracy theories developed around Waco and in response to those facts many Americans, right-wing and armed, formed paramilitary militias which constituted a difficult problem to manage for the following decades. In one of these militias formed and radicalized the two bombers of Oklahoma City, who planted the bombs that caused 168 deaths on the second anniversary of the Mount Carmel fire.

However, Waco has become an example of how non manage crises of this kind and relationships with religious or similar cults: a few years later the siege of Montana Freemanan anti-government Christian sect was conducted with much more prudence and led to the surrender after 81 days, with no casualties.

Journalistic investigations and books published in these thirty years have then underlined how most of the few Davidian survivors have never denied those beliefs or their leader, unlike faithful plagiarized in other sects, but continue to see that siege and the tragic end as the decisive event clearly foretold by Koresh.