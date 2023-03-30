According to one studio of Kansai University, in Japan, spending related to cats, both for the purchase of food and for the provision of medical care and for gadgets and tourism, is worth about 15 billion dollars a year (more or less the equivalent in euros ), more than the country spent on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The bond that the Japanese have with cats is remarkable and the animal plays an important role in popular culture, and consequently also in the economy.

Sanrio, the company that created the famous Hello Kitty character (who is a cat), is Japanese, and there are over 50 “cat cafes” in Tokyo alone, places where there are also cats free to roam among the tables ( is a type of venue that is spreading in the West, but in much more limited numbers). According to the latest available data, almost 9 million cats were surveyed in Japan in 2021, one for every 14 inhabitants: it is not a much higher number than in other similar countries, but the figure that the Japanese spend on everything that rotates is around the cats.

The Kansai University study tried to estimate how much the so-called is worth nekonomicsi.e. the economy linked to everything that revolves around the neko, the cat. It takes into account the expenses for animal care – food, hygiene products and veterinary care – and those relating to the world of cats in the broadest sense, gadgets, “cat cafés” and tourism. In fact, even those who do not have a cat at home contribute positively to the nekonomicsoften going to theme bars or tourist spots famous for their high concentration of cats.

The study quantified 100,000 yen a year (about 756 euros) for the care and maintenance of each cat, which therefore becomes 900 million yen (about 6.7 million euros) a year for all the cats present in Japan, to which must be added the veterinary expenses, which increase as the age of the cat increases. Added to this is the turnover of the entire business linked to cats, which according to the study is enormous and brings the total to 14.6 billion euros, which the Japanese spend to buy cute gadgets and books, go to cat cafes and in general to reach all those places with things of cats to visit.

There are some small but notable instances of the importance of nekonomics: the economy of a small provincial town, Kinokawa, and of the railway line that crosses it kept standing mainly from the influx of tourists who go to visit Kishi station, where the honorary role of “stationmaster” has been held by a cat for years.

Until 2015, the job had been given to Tama, a cat who had started haunting the station around 2007, when the railway company was going through a serious financial crisis. The cat had become the symbol of the station, so much so that the merchants of the area had made her a hat for a tram driver, thus attracting thousands of tourists over time, who every year feed a turnover of 10 million euros, which they don’t seem like many but they are for a provincial town.

When Tama died at the age of 16, thousands of people went to the funeral; the role of station master was then given to another cat called Nitama (i.e. second Tama).

The bond between the Japanese and cats was then greatly strengthened in the years of the pandemic, when during the various lockdowns the presence of a pet at home was perceived as positive by many, because it was able to give comfort and affection.

According to data from the Japan Pet Food Association, adoptions have increased in recent years (14 percent in 2020 and 6 percent in 2021), but at the same time stray dogs have also increased. For this reason, some studies have been commissioned to provide information on the cost of taking care of a cat and to increase the awareness of those who decide to adopt one: on average in Japan it costs around 20,000 euros to keep a cat for its entire life.

In Japan cats are seen as lucky animals and the so-called maneki neko – the statuette depicting a cat with a raised paw – is a symbol of good luck. The cat also represents a certain spirituality: in Kyoto there is a famous cat sanctuary, the Nyan Nyan Ji (That’s it is the Japanese equivalent of miao), where tourists can mingle with the “cat monk” and her kittens; while in Tokyo there is a temple, that of Gotokuji, which many believe is the place where the maneki neko.

The role of cats in Japan also has some disturbing traits: Japanese popular culture is full of stories of monstrous supernatural cats with magical shapeshifting of peace to the demonic corpse eater kasha.

