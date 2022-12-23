Also the Venice Biennale joins the international chorus of institutions and personalities from the entertainment and culture sectors, asking for the release of the «beloved interpreter» Taraneh Alidoosti and of the many dissidents imprisoned in Iran. So far, the regime of the ayatollahs has carried out two death sentences, hanging two 23-year-old boys, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, accused of “muharebeh”, war against God, for having participated in the anti-government protests which have been taking place for almost four months everywhere in the country. According to the Iranian human rights agency Hrana, nearly 18,500 people have been arrested since anti-government protests began on 16 September. Iran Human Rights, an NGO based in Oslo, denounces that “over 200 human rights defenders have been arrested, harassed or under suspicion in Iran” and claims that “many are behind bars in risky conditions”. Raising the political cost of repression is what the NGO is asking of the international community. Another committee of volunteers that follows the situation of the detainees, in a note taken up by the British newspaper in Persian language Iran International, states that “the security forces have arrested at least 43 lawyers”.

The variable intensity and persistence of the movement make predictions difficult. Young people, the expression of a new pluralistic society, protest against an obsolete and corrupt system and demand radical changes. The gatherings of students and others continue unabated. Yesterday, a group of Tehran citizens held a silent march towards Revolution Square. But the only thing the Islamic Republic is determined to change is this new society. The goal is to tame it and bring it back to compatibility with the old system.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi on the one hand downplay the extent of what the regime tends to dismiss as unrest or unrest. On the other, they accuse Western archenemies, Israel and the United States, of manipulating the demonstrators. After the commemoration for the victims of the protests and the condolences expressed by Washington to the families of those who lost their lives in the repression, Tehran accused the US of “supporting the revolt”. The United States is “weeping crocodile tears,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, as reported by IRNA. While according to a press release from the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, the members of four teams of “terrorists” in the service of the Mossad have been arrested in Iran.