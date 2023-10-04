The SIMs are now activated with SPID and CIE, there is the green light from AGCOM

The Communications Regulatory Authority, AGCOM, has given the go ahead in these hours to use of the Public Digital Identity System (lo SPID), the Electronic Identity Card (CIE) or the National Services Charter (CNS) for activating SIM cards. The two tools, which are increasingly widespread among Italians, will greatly simplify the operations of activating or changing SIMs or even number portability.

In fact, so far both operators and users have necessarily had to resort to it authentication through photo/video acquisition of the owner and his identity documents. Nothing particularly complex, let’s be clear, but the passage of authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS guarantees a lot extra convenience to a wider audience of people. The resolution arrived during the meeting of the Commission for Infrastructure and Networks on 27 September 2023, but AGCOM only made the news public today.

In the future, systems for authenticating and activating a new SIM could reduce from three to two. SPID and CIE are two very similar systems, almost identical, and it seems that the Government has chosen to focus in the long term only on the electronic identity card, which compared to the SPID has the considerable advantage of not providing for intermediaries and related costs to be paid of the community. There is time to understand if there will be only one winner between SPID and CIE, however, there is.

Meanwhile, those who frequently change managers in search of best offer or to escape from contractual changes and remodulations will have the advantage of easier authentication. Speaking of remodeling, he announced some a couple of days ago Fastweb mobile, will start on January 15, 2024. The increases are significant, in some cases reaching 5 euros more per month.