The singer from Sant Cugat del Vallès, Julia Catalanhas released his first EP, called “Blau”; a compilation of the songs that most represent the Catalan artist.

“Blau” refers to melancholy, to the expression in English “to feel blue” an emotion that covers all the songs on the EP. The order of the songs is linked to the narrative of the project itself. As the artist explains in a press release: “It is the first time that I show myself as a singer, and this is reflected in my lyrics.” “’Blau’ explains the journey of my first step. From the initial fear of showing myself as an artist to daring. Going through all the fears, to end up projecting myself into the world and relativizing things”, adds the Catalan artist.

According to the artist: “I am Júlia Català, I am 22 years old and I am a singer and composer from San Cugat del Vallés. I started playing the guitar at the age of 7 and fell in love with music. I love writing and composing, it allows me to express what I can’t say otherwise. Here I leave you with ‘Blau’, an EP in which I have compiled the four songs that most represent me.”

