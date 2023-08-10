The singer-songwriter Sixto Rodríguez dies at the age of 81

Born in Detroit in 1942, within a family of mexican origin and of working class, Jesus Sixto Diaz Rodriguez He was a singer-songwriter recognized for his characteristic poetic lyric of delicate melodies and for having starred in the documentary on the ill-fated Malik Bendjelloul, “Searching for a Sugar Man” (2012). Awarded with the Oscar in 2013 for said documentary, this past Wednesday August 9 The musician’s official website has released the news of his death.

Before publishing two albums during the 1970s, Rodríguez had several jobs that would later lead him to start performing in clubs in his city and also in his neighborhood, where figures of the stature of MC5, Iggy Pop o White Stripes. Those performances became a showcase that caught the attention of renowned producers related to the Motown Records. However, she only got to record “Cold Fact” (1970) y “Coming from Reality” (1971) without much impact.

“Searching for Sugar Man” tells the story of the singer-songwriter discovering the fame he has in South Africa or more distant countries like New Zealand y Australia. For the director, the production is defined as “a perfect story” that combines human element, musical aspect and the resurrection from the same musician. Although his music became an inspiration for the movement antiapartheid, in the United States the fame was not much. Still, the Oscar for Best Documentary revived the figure of Rodríguez.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

