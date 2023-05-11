The singer tore her dress at the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment

Blanka Stajkov, representative of Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest, made it to the finals of the competition with the song “Solo” and a torn dress!
Poland’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest made it to the grand final, which will be held on Saturday, May 13, with the song “Solo”.
During the performance of the song, Blanka Stajkov was approached by the supporting players and tore her dress, leaving her only in a close-fitting miniskirt. The first thing she did – she did the twine standing up!
See how it looked “live”:
