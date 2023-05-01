The singers of the May Day concert: Aurora, Ligabue, Lazza, Emma, ​​Tananai, Ariete

Ambra & Biggio The appointment with the May Day Concert in Rome, in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, is not to be missed. The largest free live music event in Europe this year has chosen the focus: “Italy is a democratic republic founded on work”. The slogan chosen by CGIL, CISL and UIL pays homage to the Italian Constitution, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its entry into force. Hosting the musical event for the fifth time we find Ambra Angiolini, flanked by Fabrizio Biggio, Fiorello’s companion every morning on Viva Radio 2. Like every year, the concert can be followed live on Rai 3, from 15.15 to 00.15. The official voice of the music day is Radio 2

Aurora Do not miss the international guest, represented this year by the Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora: the single Cure For Me it was chosen as the soundtrack of the teaser video of the Roman concert.

Ligabue Ligabue told in an interview with Pasquale Elia, on Corriere della Swas: â€œMay Day is always the day of all workers and as such it is always one of my favourites. And if I find it hard to call writing songs and singing them on stage “work”, it is still true that in my twenties and thirties, I have done many “real jobs” and maybe my passion for this party it was formed right there. Having said that, songs and their authors cannot solve such complex problems but an act of presence is still something».

Lazza Lazza, pseudonym of Jacopo Lazzarini, is a rapper, musician, 28 years old this year’s revelation. On the evening of April 28 he conquered the Arena di Verona, confirming the success of the 2023 Sanremo Festival with Cenere. The key scene of the concert was when he sang Senza Noise: before the performance he wanted to bring his grandmother to whom he is very close to the stage. See also The war in Ukraine and the planetary equilibrium: the US pushes Moscow into China

Leo Gassman Leo Gassmann, son of the actor Alessandro and nephew of the legendary Vittorio, is artistically the son of Xfactor. In 2020 he won the New Proposals category of the Sanremo Festival. After the concert, a summer tour will begin

Like Things Coma Cose (graphically rendered in Coma_Cose) are an Italian indie pop/rap musical duo, formed in Milan in 2016 and composed of Fausto Lama (pseudonym of Fausto Zanardelli) and California (pseudonym of Francesca Mesiano). At the Sanremo 2023 Festival they presented themselves with “L’addio” a song that tells of their understanding as a couple recovered after the crisis.

Emma Another big concert for Emma. And with ‘Half the world‘ begins his new musical project. The song is the first excerpt from Emma’s new unreleased album, which will see the light 4 years after the previous album ‘Fortuna’. Half the world was presented on Saturday evening, April 29, at Amici.

Tananai “Basically 4 years ago I auditioned to sing the opening act on May Day, but they didn’t take me,” writes Tananai on Instagram. “I can’t wait, it’s going to be an incredible party.” The Milanese artist has added the finish line to the list of satisfactions she has obtained in recent months, including the platinum disc certification for both her first album of unreleased songs, Rave, Eclissi, and for the single Tango.

Piero PelÃ¹ “Ragazzacc*, back to the Concertone on May 1st in Rome! It will be a taste of the Extreme Live Tour 2023, which from July 7 will bring me and the Bandidos to spread a lot of energy and rock around the Peninsula! Appointment in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome, where for the first time Alborosie and I will present MUSICA LIBERA live, out on Friday 21 April!”. This is how Piero Pelù announced his participation in the Concertone a few days ago See also In Kherson the counter-offensive enters the third day

Francesco Gabbani Francesco Gabbani between music and TV. He has just hosted two episodes of the environmentalist show “It takes a flower”, in prime time on Rai1. On May 1st he will be at the Concertone, then a summer tour will begin which on September 9th will take him to a great concert in his hometown, Carrara.

Aries Ariete, born Arianna Del Giaccio, is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter, originally from Anzio. She competed in Sanremo with the song “Sea of ​​troubles”, a ballad in which she recounts the end of her relationship with her previous girlfriend. She is openly bisexual

Construction site I Baustelle, an Italian pop rock band, formed in 1996 in Montepulciano is made up of Francesco Bianconi, Rachele Bastreghi and Claudio Brasini. After four years, the band is back on the scene, at the end of 2022 participating as a guest in the semi-final episode of X Factor 2022, then a tour, a new single, Against the world and the new album, entitled Elvis, released on April 14, 2023. Now the square of Rome awaits them.

Mara Sattei In 2019 she reversed the initials of her name and her surname and Sara Mattei transformed into Mara Sattei. The singer, born in 95, in 2022 released her first studio album, “Universo”, which she then takes on tour. In the summer she begins the fruitful collaboration with Fedez and Tananai, and the three propose the song “La dolce vita”. Then in 2023 the Sanremo Festival arrives

Rocco Hunt Rocco Hunt, pseudonym of Rocco Pagliarulo, born in Salerno, on November 21, 1994, won the 2014 Sanremo Festival in the “New proposals” section with the single Nu juorno buon. His latest album is Revolution, released last November. After the big concert, a long summer tour throughout Italy awaits him See also The chaos of Zvezdan Slavnić and Ana Ćurčić live | Entertainment

Levante Levante, pseudonym of Claudia Lagona, said of her daughter Alma Futura: Â«Her birth was probably what prompted me to write “Vivo” (with which she returned to the Sanremo Festival, ed) in which I speak of the postpartum moment which was, like for many women, a bit troubled, tough, but in that shady room I also managed to pull off something beautiful. A beautiful rebirth

Mr. Rain Mattia Balardi, this is his real name, chose to be called Mr Rain (translation: Lord of the rain) because “I only write my songs on rainy days”, he explained. Mr. Rain has 14 Platinum records, 5 Gold records and 800 million streams

King On Monday, May 1, Johnson Righeira will perform for the first time on the stage of the Concert of May 1st 2023. For him, the Concertone in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome will be an opportunity to celebrate the forty years of his hit with the public “Let’s go to the beach” (1983)

Gaia The singer Gaia, winner of the nineteenth edition of the talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi and runner-up at the tenth edition of X Factor, will make the public dance in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome with her latest success, Estasi, the first single from her third album of unpublished not yet released.