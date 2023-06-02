The sister of the girl who was beaten by her partner on Zvezdara | Info

The sister of the beaten girl on Zvezdara said that the baby has bruises on the head, but luckily neither the mother nor the child are in danger.

“I found out that from my sister’s friend she has been suffering violence from her unmarried husband for some timeI called her and in the end she confessed everything to me. He beat her, raped her, strangled her and she has a chest injury.” with these words begins the confession for “Blic” of the shaken sister DS (26), who, together with her six-month-old baby, suffered terrible violence today at Zvezdara, when her unmarried husband VM (25) hit them several times, and it is suspected that he and raped the unfortunate woman.

As AS, the injured party’s sister, explained, the baby has bruises on the head, but luckily neither the mother nor the child are in danger. “The baby has bruises on the head, it’s not since last night and it’s been going on for a while. Thank God, they are not in danger, the police responded, but my sister is literally She spent 12 hours on her feet in the Emergency Center, then in GAK“, said AS for “Blic” and added that the bully was arrested, and now they feel safe.

“Confessed everything to the police”

“He was arrested and taken away, he confessed everything to the police. I just want them to be safe and for the bully to stay where he belongs“, said the terrified sister. She also said that she hopes that her sister will continue to receive the necessary help. “We will see what the further procedure is, I just hope that they will provide her with adequate help because she cannot work, the baby is six months old . I hope everything will be okay,” concluded the inconsolable sister.

The higher public prosecutor’s office took over the case

We would like to remind you that the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade took over the criminal prosecution from the First Basic Prosecutor’s Office against the suspect VM due to the suspicion that, in addition to the criminal offense of domestic violence, he also committed the criminal offense of rape. The unfortunate girl from Zvezdara managed to save herself when her unmarried husband left the apartment, and then she called the police.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

062304-560, from 19:00 to 10:00

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

