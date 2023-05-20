The sister of the murdered school guard Vladislav Ribnikar about the massacre | Info

Ružica, the sister of the murdered school guard Dragan, revealed what her brother was like. The family of the victim Dragan visits his grave every day and remembers the good times.

Sister of the murdered guard Dragan, Ružica, she revealed how she and the rest of the family are living after the loss of Dragan. According to her, he considered that school his second home.

“I made coffee to go drink with my brother in Lešće. Luckily, he was buried a few minutes’ walk from our house, so we can go whenever we want. We are not ready to know the details, but I know exactly how my brother reacted. When we saw him in the chapel, when we saw the expression on his face and by the clenched fists, I’m sure he ran out in front of him and said: ‘Shoot me, I don’t give children!‘ I know that he was the first to die and in all his pain it is good that he did not see those nine fallen angels, wounded“said sister Ružica.

She found out where he worked before school. At the school’s request, he returned there after leaving for another job.

“He worked in Pristina in security, we were born there. When he moved to Belgrade, he was assigned to a school, and after five years he went to another place, but the school was only looking for him, so he returned. It hurts a lot… a lot… Dragan was a unique son, brother, uncle, uncle, humane, measured, gentle, noble to the core, infallible and unrepeatable… that’s why it hurts so much. You know when you’re looking for fault, knowing that we all make mistakes, consciously or unconsciously, but he didn’t have one. My brother had a lot of spirit and could fight with a smile even when it was the hardest. And it wasn’t always easy. We had tragedies from both mom’s and dad’s side, but this… this hurts to the bone and even deeper. The news is coming and I hear something is happening in Vračar, but I haven’t heard anything else, not even that there were any shots, I was sewing a costume for my granddaughter. First, my daughter called me and asked me if my uncle was working because she needed something, but he didn’t answer. Then I called him once, a second time. He didn’t answer. Another sister also calls him. I turn on the news and hear about the shooting and that it’s his school. While I’m on the phone, I suddenly see Dragan’s face on TV, but I convince myself that it’s not that. The nurse calls and I tell her: ‘No, no, Caki, it’s not him, I think he passed in front of the camera.’ We are looking for further information. I call the school, no one answers. Then I call his colleague, but she didn’t answer either. I’m calling the police… They said they don’t give information over the phone and that it would be good if I came. They asked me: ‘Are you alone? Everything was clear to meo‘.

We knew what Dragan was like, but he didn’t brag about it or be arrogant about it. He would show us some drawings along the way. His love for the students of that school and the collective was sincere and they recognized it and returned it with the most beautiful emotions.. However, he saw it as a normal situation and, when he had a day off, it happened that they called him, and from these calls I could see that he saw school as a second home and was like a family member to everyone because he recognized whose backpack by appearance, he would say by name which child was wearing such and such a backpack or jacket. They would call him to look for things they had forgotten, lost, and he knew everything. His love for children was innate, and he had wonderful communication with the teachers“, adds sister Ruzica.

Ružica recalled the day before the tragedy, Tuesday, May 2. She pointed out that Dragan was particularly happy and in a good mood that day.

“Our mother was injured, she broke her lower leg, and behind us are many difficult six months, her and our struggle and stress to get back on her feet, hospitals, operations… He was on sick leave for seven days, and normally he did not use sick leave to take care of to mom, in addition to the carer our parents have. He wanted to be with his mom. We succeeded. After Easter, mom walked again with the walker and he was indescribably happy for those last ten days. But he was so happy that he flew from pleasure. I will never forgeton May 2, he told me: ‘Dado, I’m going to congratulate my sister on her birthday, and then go to town’, and I stayed to paint my mother and sew my grandson’s masquerade ball costume“, says sister Ružica.

