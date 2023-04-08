Germany has a problem with an aging society, an insufficient number of workers, and the abandonment of gas, oil and coal affects the growth of energy prices. Because of this, it loses its economic power.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The winter was mild, and energy consumption was lower than expected. Instead of the announced recession, a small economic increase of 0.3 percent is expected, it says German wave.

“The economic downturn in the winter half of 2022/2023 was probably smaller than feared in the autumn”, says Timo Volmersheuser, professor at the Ifo Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich.

The Ifo Institute belongs to a group of four leading German economic research institutes that prepare economic development forecasts for the government twice a year. And this spring, a research institute from Austria joined them. The estimates of these institutes are important for tax assessment and thus for the federal budget. It was tight, but everything went well. Although the industry has many orders, the general conditions are not favorable for business.

“Permanent problems with the delivery of semi-finished products, extreme jumps in energy prices and a shortage of workers reduced the production possibilities of the German economy and prevented stronger growth of the gross domestic product”. Vollmersheuser lists.

For 2024, experts expect a growth of 1.5 percent. But it is still a rather uncertain estimate, because there are many unknowns. Geopolitical tensions or low temperatures can cause prices to rise again at any moment.

Source: Envato

“The danger of gas shortages next winter still exists,” says Volmersheuser.

His medium-term forecasts are not rosy either.

“According to our estimates, the average growth rate of the German economy will be only about half a percent at the end of the decade.”

The end of growth – the cause is not the war in Ukraine

This means that the end of the period of continuous economic growth is coming. It has less to do with the consequences of the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Cheap fossil energy has long been the basis of a successful German business model. Now everything has changed overnight. No more gas from Russia, instead expensive replacement supplies and the realization that the transition to climate-friendly energy must be accelerated significantly – and due to increasingly strong global warming.

Fewer horses, more passengers

Štefan Kots, a professor at the Institute for the World Economy in Kiel, tries to use an easy-to-understand metaphor to explain the complex situation:

“The prospects for the growth of the German economy can be compared to the speed of a horse-drawn carriage, in which the number of pulling horses decreases. He wants to reduce the amount of food they need, and at the same time more passengers want to ride.”

In the current situation, it is important to “drop the burden”. And this is possible, for example, by reducing the “high tax burden” or qualified immigration, Kots explains. On the other hand, government aid packages only provide a short-term boost.

Subsidies only slow things down

Scientists consider the debate about subsidizing electricity for industry to be wrong. Security and costs of energy supply are important factors, but the energy transition is not possible without a functioning “market price mechanism”.

“Compliance with climate goals requires great efforts in terms of energy efficiency, and last year’s experience showed that the price of energy can be a really suitable instrument for increasing that efficiency”, says Timo Volmersheuser.

Economists also clearly reject the frequent promises of politicians that the transformation of the economy towards climate neutrality will further stimulate economic growth. There will only be reorganization.

“There is no double dividend – both more climate protection and increased industrial growth. Unfortunately, it is an illusion,” says Štefan Kots.

Therefore, it is more important to improve the framework conditions, which include the fall in inflation. Economic institutes expect the situation to calm down only next year.

Then the inflation rate should fall to 2.4 percent, after six percent this year. This should encourage private consumption from the second half of the year, because then real earnings should rise again.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Fishman64

Golden times for employees

Economic experts have good news for the labor market. The number of employees is likely to increase further, from around 45.6 million last year to around 46 million next year.

But the number of unemployed is likely to increase temporarily to almost 2.5 million this year, since Ukrainian refugees will not immediately join the labor market. In 2024, unemployment should fall again to less than 2.4 million.

Scientists generally predict good times for employees, since they will probably “have the main say” in collective bargaining in the coming years.

“Therefore, we will see strong wage increases,” says Štefan Kots.

In times of skilled worker shortages and demographic changes, companies would have to “respond much more to the desires of the workforce to remain attractive as employers.”

(MONDO/DW)