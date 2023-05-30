The situation in the South China Sea is heating up, the United States, Japan and the Philippines will hold the first coastal defense joint exercise

30.05.2023



Although Philippine officials emphasized that this is just a routine exercise, the coast guards of the United States, Japan and the Philippines will hold the first three-nation maritime exercise in the South China Sea, which is considered to be in response to China’s expansion and military behavior in the region.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) As China continues its expansion and military actions in the South China Sea, the coast guards of the United States, Japan and the Philippines will hold joint maritime exercises in the South China Sea this week. This is the first exercise of its kind between the three countries to enhance cooperation on maritime security projects.

Reuters reported that Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Armand Balilo (Armand Balilo) said on Monday (May 29) that from June 1 to June 7, the three countries will hold exercises in the waters near Bataan Province in the Philippines; It is proposed by the United States and Japan, and Australia will also join as an observer.

The Philippines will send four ships, while the United States and Japan will each send one to the exercise, Barilo said. The exercise is aimed at improving cooperation and law enforcement in search and rescue.

Since Ferdinand Marcos Jr replaced Rodrigo Duterte as Philippine president last year, Japan, Australia and the United States have regularly condemned China‘s militarization of the South China Sea and sought closer engagement with the Philippines.

In February, Japan and the United States approached the Philippines about holding joint naval exercises; the same month, Manila accused China of aggression in the South China Sea. At the time, the Philippines accused the Chinese Coast Guard ship of using a “military-grade laser” on the Philippine vessel, briefly blinding the Filipino crew.

In addition, the Philippines also claimed that there are a large number of suspected militia ships hovering near the Philippine-controlled area around the Nansha Islands. In response, China insists its coast guard operations are legal and conducted within Chinese waters.

Philippine President Marcos Jr. visited the United States in May this year and met with US President Biden at the White House (file photo)



Philippines says it has nothing to do with China

Bloomberg pointed out that the situation between China and the Philippines in the disputed waters of the South China Sea is heating up. The Philippine Coast Guard has been on the front line and even nearly collided with a Chinese ship recently. The three-nation coast guard exercise will be the latest example of U.S. cooperation with its Asian allies as competition between Washington and Beijing intensifies.

Recently, the Philippines has continued to strengthen its defense alliance with the United States. Earlier this year, it added Philippine bases that were open to the US military. In April, the United States and the Philippines held the largest joint military exercise in history. During the military exercise, rockets and combat aircraft were used to simulate sinking enemy ships, and the exercise location was also close to the South China Sea.

Regarding the tri-nation exercise, Philippine Coast Guard’s Barilo said the exercise will “enhance interoperability” and will include maritime law enforcement training and maneuvers. But he also stressed that the exercise had nothing to do with Manila’s maritime dispute with Beijing and that “it is a routine exercise between the coast guard”.

(Reuters, Bloomberg)

The United States and the Philippines held the largest joint military exercise in history in April this year. The picture shows US soldiers during the exercise (file photo)



