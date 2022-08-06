Original title: The situation is more complicated than it was in 1996

According to Taiwan’s “United Daily News”, in response to the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China, the People’s Liberation Army conducted military exercises in six areas around Taiwan on August 4. Compared with the 1996 Taiwan Strait crisis, the U.S. aircraft carrier directly crossed the Taiwan Strait, the complexity of the U.S. military’s response to this PLA exercise has greatly increased.

An article by the Australian think tank “Roy Institute for International Policy” pointed out that the People’s Liberation Army will conduct military exercises around Taiwan from the 4th. . The Tripoli carries 20 Marine Corps F-35B stealth fighters.

The article believes that from the exercise area designated by the PLA this time, it is difficult not to compare the Taiwan Strait crisis in 1996, when the “Nimitz” ship battle group crossed the Taiwan Strait during the crisis. However, the mainland’s sea and air strength is not what it used to be. Now the US military may no longer be able to easily send ships across the Taiwan Strait during the PLA exercises.

The New York Times pointed out that U.S. officials are worried that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait may go to war in the next few days, especially if the People’s Liberation Army launches missiles over Taiwan, or if the People’s Liberation Army planes enter the “disputed airspace” and cause air conflicts, which may lead to similar conflicts between U.S. reconnaissance planes and 2001. The collision of PLA warplanes in the South China Sea.

Lin Biying, director of the China National Power Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington think tank who was in charge of Taiwan affairs at the Pentagon, said: “It’s one of the tricky situations right now. For example, how do you determine that the military exercise has turned into a blockade against Taiwan? Should the Taiwan military or the US military respond immediately? I don’t know.”

CNN reported that scholars from a Washington think tank said that Pelosi ignored China‘s warnings and went to Taiwan, exacerbating tensions between China and the United States, and it was not the United States that was impacted and threatened, but Taiwan.

The U.S. Navy said on the 4th that the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan was carrying out its mission as planned in the Philippine Sea in the western Pacific Ocean, a 5.7 million-square-kilometer area that includes waters southeast of Taiwan.

