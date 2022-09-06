They thought she was a vampire and so they buried her with a scythe around her neck. She would have served to prevent her from waking up. A group of Polish archaeologists came to this conclusion after analyzing a 17th-century skeleton found in the cemetery of the village of Pien. A lock on the deceased’s left big toe would have completed the security measures required for these cases.

Other details emerged from the analysis of the tomb and skeleton. The discovery of a silk hat would indicate that the woman had a high social position. In addition, a strongly protuberant incisor tooth would offer information on the unusual appearance of the deceased. The news was the British tabloid Daily Mail a few days ago.

Professor Dariusz Polinski, head of the Nicholas Copernicus University team in the city of Torun that carried out the work on the cemetery, confirmed that the type of burial was at least unusual. “Among the ways used to prevent the return of the dead include amputation of the extremities, burial on his stomach, but also the stoning of the body or cremation,” he told the British tabloid. “The scythe in this case is positioned so that if the woman woke up, she immediately she would cut her throat in an attempt to get up.” While the padlock on the allucce would mean “the end of a phase and the impossibility of returning”.

It is not uncommon in the region to find burial sites where a metal rod – or stake – has been driven into the skull of the deceased. People at the time believed this was a way to make sure the person stayed dead.

In some parts of the continent, particularly among the Slavs, the belief in vampire legends became so widespread that it caused episodes of collective hysteria and even led to executions of people believed to be vampires. Even prematurely dead, such as suicide, would often be suspected of vampirism and their bodies mutilated to prevent them from rising from the dead.