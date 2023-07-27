The slaves we don’t want to see

Worldwide victims of trafficking are increasing, but detection rates and convictions are decreasing. In view of the World Day Against Trafficking on 30 July, the alarm of the UN and that of Save the Children regarding minors in Italy

“Don’t leave anyone behind”. It is the slogan of the campaign for the World Day against Trafficking in Human Beings 2023 which is celebrated on 30 July and which is promoted by the UN agency against drugs and crime (Unodc) which deals with this vast and worrying phenomenon which is dramatically present Also in Italy. A drama that concerns about 40-45 million victims worldwidemostly women (42%) and minors (35%), used as slaves mainly for sexual or labor exploitation.

According to UNODC, «global crises, conflicts and the climate emergency are increasing the risks associated with trafficking. Displacement and socio-economic inequalities are affecting millions of people around the world, making them vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers. Those who have no legal status, live in poverty, have limited access to education, healthcare or decent work, experience discrimination, violence or abuse, or come from marginalized communities are often the main targets of traffickers.’

There is no nation in the world that cannot be said to be affected by trafficking in human beings, as a country of origin, transit or destination for new slaves. Unfortunately, however, globally, the responses of governments, particularly in developing countries, have worsened. Detection rates, UNDC points out, “decreased by 11% in 2020 and convictions fell by 27%. The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed the characteristics of trafficking, driving it increasingly underground and potentially increasing the dangers for victims, making it less likely that the crime will be brought to the attention of the authorities. In fact, 41% of victims who manage to escape their experience go to the authorities on their own initiative – another clear sign that anti-trafficking responses are insufficient».

For this reason, UNDC calls on governments, law enforcement agencies, public services and civil society to improve efforts to strengthen prevention, identification and support for victims (improving national programs for their identification and protection), especially in times and in situations of crisis.

But another major issue is that of awareness of the phenomenon at all levels, in particular of public opinion. Something that is not taken for granted almost everywhere in the world and also in our country. To create more awareness, the youth section of the international network of women religious against trafficking, Talitha Kumset up an online meeting Friday 28 from 14.30 to 16which you can join through this link. “The goal – say the organizers – is to ensure that young people who are committed against human trafficking connect online from all over the world, meeting and sharing good practices and ideas”.

In Italy, however, Save the Children once again this year it puts the emphasis on a drama within a drama: that of children and young people who are victims of trafficking. Which, according to the organization, are 1 out of 3. This is the complaint also contained in the XIII edition of the report “Little Invisible Slaves” which this year is particularly dedicated to the exploitation, but also to the denial of the right to health and education, of girls, boys and adolescents, children of laborers exploited in the countryside of the province of Latina and Ragusa.

“They often spend their childhood in makeshift shelters on agricultural land, in conditions of extreme isolation, with difficult access to school and health and social services – stigmatizes Save the Children -. There are many of them and, despite some specific efforts put in place, they are mostly “invisible” to the institutions of reference, not registered in the registry office, and it is therefore difficult to even get a complete picture of their presence in the area. The report collects direct testimony of those who have suffered or are being exploited, together with those of representatives of the institutions and realities of civil society, trade unions, paediatricians, general practitioners and teachers, engaged on the front line, which return a picture of widespread deprivation of basic rights that compromise the present and the future of boys and girls who are born and grow up in these conditions”.

For this reason, the organization has asked the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies to “integrate the three-year plan to combat labor exploitation in agriculture and illegal hiring with a specific program for the emergence and taking charge of the children of agricultural workers victims of exploitation, to be defined with the social partners and the Third Sector, in the light of experiences and good practices tested in the field”. Furthermore, the Prefects of the territories where the phenomenon is more present are invited to “activate coordination with the provincial school offices, social services, associations and trade union organizations for a systematic monitoring of the presence of minors in agricultural areas and for an active offer of basic services and to strengthen the system’s ability to promptly intercept all forms, direct and indirect, of exploitation of minors in agriculturealso strengthening protection and support measures for victims”.

More generally, the report underlines, “trafficking and severe exploitation, whether it be work or otherwise, feed on the state of need of individuals with fewer social and economic resources, and the report released today aims to make people understand the harmful link between trafficking, severe exploitation and denied childhood».

Trafficking in numbers

In the world, the victims of trafficking and exploitation are about 40-45 million. Those officially identified in the period 2017-2020 globally are 190 thousand. Most of them are women (42%) and minors (35%) mainly exploited for work or sexual purposes, in practically identical proportions, 38.8% and 38.7% respectively.

They are often among the most vulnerable and at risk people migrants and refugees who cannot rely on legal access channels. Their number has increased as a result of wars, crises, climate change, inequalities and human rights violations, forcing millions of people to leave their homes and live in conditions of extreme poverty and great vulnerability. Geographically, the majority of people trafficked as a result of conflicts come from Sub-Saharan Africa (73%) and the Middle East (11%).

In Italy, the new victims of trafficking and exploitation identified in 2021 were 757, in more than 1 case out of 3 (35%) they were minors, with a prevalence of girls (168 cases) compared to boys and girls (96 ). The victims taken care of by the national anti-trafficking system in 2022 were 850, 59% women and 1.6%) minors. The main country of origin is Nigeria (46.7%), followed by Pakistan (8.5%), Morocco (6.8%), Brazil (4.5%) and Ivory Coast (3.3 %), mostly victims of sexual (38%) and labor (27.3%) exploitation.