Billy Corgan’s well-known egocentrism motivated (in combination with the explosion of enormous talent) the original (and timeless) stage of The Smashing Punkinscovered by discs as bright as “Siamese Dream” (Virgin, 93) or the ambitious double “Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness” (Virgin, 95). The quartet could even boast of titles that were somewhat underestimated at the time to which the passage of time has ended up doing justice, in case of “Adore” (Virgin, 98) y “MACHINA/The Machines of God” (Virgin, 00). However, with the inspiration of yesteryear definitely evaporated from the equation, the excessive airs of the vocalist have been leading to a journey that is divided mainly between bland works and considerable disasters of increasingly worse digestion, of the typee “Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun” (Napalm, 18).

Corgan’s latest idea – from what can be seen, seconded in full crusade by Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha – consists of the publication of a grandiloquent rock opera divided into three acts (the first two had already appeared separately before), made up of each of them for a total of thirteen songs. The result is, as might be expected, a work with mostly hurtful songs for the original follower of the North Americans, who will verify (for the umpteenth time) how that risky and sharp band that in the past was stirring entrails has mutated into a kind of domesticated pastiche and hardly recognizable, beyond Corgan’s own voice. However (and this is almost a no-brainer), a product as extensive as “Atum” leaves, among that tangle of self-satisfied songs of inert pop, a glimpse that refers to what the group in question was once. See also Philippine election: Marcos expected to become US 'outcast' to China - BBC News

Or, at least, give away a small handful of salvageable themes, as an example “Empires” o “Beguiled”. That is, in fact and in practice, the main (or only) attraction of the reference, understanding the matter as a masochistic game consisting of listening to all the songs offered with the suicidal mission of locating those pieces that, in one way or another, , could be saved from widespread burning. Because otherwise “Atum” is a dense work (frequently, very dense), where the generous presence of that type of synthesizers that those from Chicago like so much lately relegate the guitars (those once accomplices and determinants when it comes to raising the group to maximum levels of popularity and significance) to a tertiary level, while complicating the tasting of the release in a single sitting (let alone conscious assimilation of it).