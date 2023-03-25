If the Law on the prohibition of smoking is adopted, it will not only apply to closed premises.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Predrag Vujić

The list of locations where smoking could also be prohibited will include highly frequented parts of the city. Assistant to the Minister of Health Jelena Janković she found out what it was about.

“Consumption of tobacco smoke and electronic cigarettes will be prohibited on bus stops, children’s playgrounds and sports events“, said Assistant Minister of Health Jelena Janković.

To remind you, MONDO spoke with Mladen Stojanović, the founder of the Serbian Hospitality Association, about the proposal of the Smoking Ban Law. Mladen spoke about the position of the Serbian Catering Association, the amount of the fine and the problems that the restaurant owners will face. There is generally a lot of resistance to this proposal on social networks

