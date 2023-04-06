After the price of eggs, the price of pigs also rose sharply, and many braised pork rice on the island announced an increase, which made people feel unbearable. (Schematic diagram／shutterstock) Image source: Taiwan “China Times News Network”

China Jingwei.com, April 6th: According to Taiwan’s “China Times News Network”, after the price of eggs, the price of pigs on the island has also continued to soar, especially after entering the low price. Well-known restaurants include Jinfeng Braised Pork Rice , Wanhua Xiaowang Boiled Melon, who boarded the Bib Gourmand, announced that the stewed pork rice will be raised by 5 yuan (NT dollars, the same below). The pork vendor admitted that he has not touched such a price in 30 years in the industry.

The wholesale price of pigs in Taiwan on the 3rd has reached 99.03 yuan per kilogram, which is close to the 100-yuan mark, a surge of nearly 4 yuan compared to the previous day. According to a report from Taiwan media “TVBS”, Xiaowang Cooked Melon and Jinfeng Braised Pork Rice announced that the braised pork rice will be raised by 5 yuan. rise.

The pork vendor said that based on his own experience, the price of pork may not fall back within half a year. In the 30 years he has been in the industry, he has never encountered such an exaggerated price rise. And there are Dragon Boat Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival within half a year, which require a lot of pork, and the price is really not optimistic.

In fact, many people on the island also responded that although prices have gradually increased in previous years, they have really felt the most in the past year. Almost everything has increased. Many food stalls near their homes have silently increased for more than two rounds. Or the portion size has become smaller, things have become less, etc., and some people even lamented that “the children who have just left society now have a way to live, and they really feel amazing.”



