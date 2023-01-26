Home World The social reasons behind alarming spike in US mass shootings – BBC News 中文
World

The social reasons behind alarming spike in US mass shootings – BBC News 中文

by admin
  • Nadine Yousif
  • bbc news

image source,Getty Images

In the past week, there have been three mass shootings in California, USA, and the news is shocking. A gunman opened fire on two nurseries in Half Moon Bay on Monday, killing seven and wounding one.

Hours later, another gunman opened fire at a gas station in Auckland, 65 kilometers away, wounding seven and killing one.

Also, on Saturday, 11 people dancing were shot and killed on Lunar New Year’s Eve in Monterey Park near Los Angeles.

If the spate of shootings makes it feel like the gun crime problem is growing in America, it is.

You may also like

Free movement of workers, infringement proceedings remain open...

Air defense sirens sounded throughout Ukraine and encountered...

New York, Mayor Adams launches a maxi plan...

Pope mourns victims of Monterey Park New Year’s...

Private jets on the rise, warning from environmentalists....

Why the shooting tragedy keeps repeating-Los Angeles people...

The War of the Robots. The former head...

The Greek-Catholic archbishop of Kiev to the Pope:...

St. Paul’s bus stops busy, and Hong Kong’s...

King Charles III sues Musk: Twitter owner doesn’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy