In Bulgaria and Slovakia, the national parties that officially declare themselves to be centre-left have for some time been adopting positions and rhetoric far from the political area to which they formally belong and which are instead very similar to those of the far-right Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and the Slovakian Smer-SD are part of the Party of European Socialists, i.e. the one that gathers the main centre-left European parties in the European Parliament: but this evident shift towards conservative positions, which has been going on for some years did not provoke particular reactions from their parliamentary group, ha noticed lately The world.

In early March, the chairwoman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Korneliya Ninova, 54, for her election campaign of the legislative elections posted on Facebook a video in which he shows a biology textbook for twelve-year-old students. After opening it “on page 155,” she declares she is indignant at what she has found in it. And she reads it: “Sexual attraction generally affects people of the opposite sex. However, some find that they have a preference for people of their own sex or for people of both sexes.” After which she Ninova comments: “Dear parents, let’s stop with gender ideology in schools”. It is a reference to a rather vague expression constructed by the Catholic Church and used by the far right throughout Europe to oppose the struggles and theories of feminist movements and for the rights of LGBTQ+ people, and which, according to them, presupposes a global plan to “confuse” boys and girls about their sexual identity.

Faced with what, in the biology textbook, is a simple factual description of homosexuality and bisexuality, Ninova calls for voting for one’s party in the legislative elections and also for supporting the referendum against “gender ideology” in schools, to defend “our children and protect Christian and family values”. The question of the referendum, wanted by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, is modeled word for word on the one organized in 2022 in Hungary by Viktor Orbán on the disputed law that prohibits addressing issues related to homosexuality in public contexts frequented by minors. Against the Hungarian law, the representatives of 14 member countries of the European Union, including Italy, had signed a joint document of condemnation, considering it discriminatory, and the European Commission had also launched an infringement procedure against the Hungarian government.

In a neighboring country, Slovakia, and in older times, there is another video which has become widely shared and discussed: that of an officially centre-left politician, Robert Fico, former prime minister and leader of the social democratic party Smer-SD. On May 1, 2022, Fico had gathered his supporters for a rally in Nitra. At the microphone, Smer-SD vice president Ľuboš Blaha had repeatedly shouted and incited the crowd to repeat the expression “American whore”, referring to the country’s president Zuzana Čaputová, a liberal and pro-European environmental lawyer who is part of the small party Progressive Slovakia. Behind him was Fico, who spoke immediately after taking up Blaha’s expression: “The more a bitch one is, the more bitch one is, the more famous she becomes.”

Smer-SD was founded in 1999 by Robert Fico, the first exponent of the Democratic Left Party, of socialist orientation and born from the dissolution, in 1990, of the historic Communist Party of Slovakia. The Bulgarian Socialist Party was also born in the 1990s from the Communist Party, and both belong to the European Socialist Party (PES) which in the Strasbourg parliament is the main component of the group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D).

The world explains that both of those videos well represent the drift of the parties which in the two countries should represent the centre-left: parties which are officially part of the socialist area also at European level, but which in reality can by now be defined as nationalists, populists, close to the positions of Orbán in Hungary and pro-Putinians.

Orbán openly supports Fico ahead of legislative elections to be held in Slovakia in the coming months. According to polls, Smer-SD could win, despite the various corruption scandals that involved it when Fico was prime minister. «Smer-SD is completely incompatible with the values ​​of the progressives and also with those of the European Union. Already in the nineties Fico made a name for himself by defending the death penalty, yet he has always managed to present himself abroad as a reforming leader », he told The world the Slovak sociologist Michal Vasecka.

Fico was briefly suspended from the PES in 2006 when he built a coalition with the far right to become prime minister. The suspension resolution referred to the PES declaration adopted at the 2001 Berlin congress, in which member parties rejected alliances and other forms of cooperation with political parties which fomented racial or ethnic prejudice and racial hatred. In 2008 he was readmitted after he and the leader of the far-right party with which he was allied wrote in a letter their commitment to respect European values, human rights and ethnic minorities.

From then on, however, Fico did not stop making controversial or racist statements against Muslims or comparing, in 2022, the German soldiers present on Slovakian territory in the context of strengthening the eastern flank of NATO to those of the Wehrmacht, l Nazi Army. For Vasecka, in recent times, Fico and his party have taken increasingly conservative positions: for example against vaccines, on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and opposing the shipment of weapons to the latter.

Things went very similarly for Ninova’s party in Bulgaria, a party which includes many politicians close to Putin who have been included by the United States in the list of people to be sanctioned because of their promotion of Russian interests. in that case in the energy sector.

Ninova, among other things, firmly opposed the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, the first legally binding international instrument for the prevention and contrast of violence against women, arguing that the Convention itself promoted “gender ideology” and went against an alleged “natural order” guaranteed by traditional family values. In recent times, this movement of the party has led to several voluntary removals and expulsions: “The BSP has become an anti-European party,” expelled Petar Vitanov denounced in early February.

Ninova “sided with Orbán in the belief that she could thus preserve her electorate, mostly elderly and who live outside the cities. An electorate that is not left-wing, but rather nationalist », she explained to The world Boriana Dimitrova, director of the Bulgarian Survey Institute Alpha. Unlike the Slovakian Smer-SD, however, the BSP is declining in the polls: they give it less than 10 percent of the votes in upcoming legislation.

The ideological shift of the officially centre-left parties of Slovakia and Bulgaria has not provoked any real reaction from the PES which, however, had in the past asked and pressured the European People’s Party (EPP) to expel Fidesz, Orbán’s party (Fidesz eventually had left the popular group on his own initiative in 2021). On March 23, after a encounter presidency of the PES, a communiqué was published on the situation in Slovakia in which, in a very cautious way, “concern” was expressed for the positions taken by the leader of Smer-SD: “All member parties of the PES must live up to of the values ​​of the social democratic family, namely democracy, respect for international law and clear support for progressive values”.

Apart from this declaration, however, the PSE does not seem willing to take more significant immediate measures. TO The world, the party reiterated that “all member parties must respect the values ​​of the social democratic family” and that “if differences persist in this sense, measures must be taken”. The fact remains, he concludes The worldthat for the moment the eight Slovak and Bulgarian socialist MEPs still belong to the group of social democrats.