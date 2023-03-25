Home World the soldier stays on foot and tries (the useless) pursuit – Corriere TV
The scene in the rubble of a Donbass town was filmed by a Russian drone

A scene captured by a Russian drone and posted on Telegram. In the devastation of Donbass a Ukrainian M113 armored car can be seen patrolling the rubble of a town.

A soldier of the Kiev army he has abandoned the vehicle and is checking the area on foot. Suddenly, however, some shots are heard and the tank retreats at full speed. The grounded soldier immediately tries to run after it and after a while the armored car stops.

At this point the soldier tries in vain to open the hatch rear without success. After a few seconds the crew decides to leave again and leaves the poor soldier on the ground, who resigns himself and gives up the chase. Commenting sarcastically on the scene are the Russians who look at the images in front of the drone screen. The video stops at this point. We don’t know what happened to the poor soldier, abandoned in the open by his fellow soldiers.

March 25, 2023 – Updated March 25, 2023, 12:40pm

