The son of the popular pop couple Natalija and Sani Ibraimov, Dejan left everyone speechless by changing his appearance in just one year.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Dean Willpower/Instagram/deanwillpower

While his parents, popular stars of the nineties, Natalija and Sani Ibraimova are involved in music, performances, record songs and are very present in the media, Dejan chose a different path and his love is sports. After a long battle with excess weight, Dejan brought his line to perfection, and many envy his muscles and claim that he is the best guy among the children of celebrities.

Next to a post on Instagram, where he showed how he used to look, and how he looks now, Dejan wrote: “I got to this look through hard work and discipline. Without supplementation and lifting weights, believe it or not. It takes a lot of self-belief and hard work work to reach such results, and precisely because others never believed in me, I never gave up,” he wrote and added:

“I always wanted to prove the opposite of those who told me I wouldn’t make it (dream stealers) and prove that it is still possible if you work hard enough and put the time into something. When I’m having a hard time I remember the old days when I was just 1 pull-up barely I could do and what I achieved just because I believed in myself”.

The son of a pop couple from the group Trick Fx, record it even a video that has more than 6.5 million views on YouTube in which he showed what he once looked like and what all he had to do to transform himself into the muscular man you see in front of you in just one year.



Dejan Ibraimov’s transformation Izvor: YouTube/Dean Willpower

