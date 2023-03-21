Artem Uss, the Russian entrepreneur and son of the governor of a Siberian region, has to be extradited to the United States, arrested on October 17, on an international arrest warrant from the New York judicial authority, at Malpensa airport.

This was decided by the Court of Appeal of Milan which recognized the disputed charges of oil smuggling from Venezuela to China and Russia with avoidance of sanctions and bank fraud, but also established that the conditions for extradition for the accusations of smuggling of military technologies from the US to Russia or of money laundering.

The defense can appeal to the Cassation and for now Uss, under house arrest, remains in Italy.