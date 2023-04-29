Home » The son writes to the governor “Dad, please stop the anti trans law” – breaking latest news
NEW YORK — While also Montana considers the passage of a new law that limits the rights of transgender peoplethere is a “lobbyist” with special access to Republican state governor Greg Gianforte. David Gianforte, who identifies as a non-binary person (and uses both the pronoun “he” and “they”) he asked his father to reject the proposed laws “immoral and unjust” sponsored by the Republicans.

In an interview with the Montana Free Press, David, who is 32, explains that he has penned a speech which he then read aloud to his fatherto explain to him that limit access to medical interventions for transitiondefine thegender identity as binary, banning minors from drag shows and prohibiting public school students from changing the “pronouns” with which they identify without parental permission — measures that are gaining traction in the Montana Senate and House — are “a violation of human rights”.

The governorwhich for the Washington Post he seemed ready to support his Republican colleagues and sign the law, he did not respond to the newspaper’s request for an interview, which obtained some emails that father and son exchanged. The governor wrote: â€œI would like to better understand what you think and what worries you. I love you».

Together with a push to ban access to sex reassignment for young people transgender, there has been a strong focus on the curriculum in public schools, including how gender identity and sexuality are addressed. Drag queen shows are in the eye of the storm for the first time. According to Gallup, 21% of Generation Z Americans (born between 1997 and 2003) identify as LGBTQ. The issue has become a political mobilization and fundraising tool for the right.

Montana made headlines when Republican lawmakers voted to ban fellow transgender Zooey Zephyr from the House who accused those who support the “anti-Lgbtq” bills of having the hands “stained with blood” (and can now only vote remotely). David Gianforte affirms that his father listened to him but also explained his reasons: he is “worried about his career” and “aware that in order to remain governor he must be well received in the party”.

Support for measures such as these is considered a sort of test of “purity”: those who do not take sides risk being defeated in the primaries. In a recent letter to Republican deputies, the governor explains that he has spoken to transgender people (“their battles are real”), but adds that it is misleading to speak of “gender-affirming health interventions”a terminology that reminds him of “Orwell’s Newspeak”.

