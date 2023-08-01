Home » the song by Askhan Khatibi forced to leave Iran- Corriere TV
World

the song by Askhan Khatibi forced to leave Iran- Corriere TV

by admin
the song by Askhan Khatibi forced to leave Iran- Corriere TV

«I left, I left my family, my bank account, my house, my theater students, my NGO: literally everything. I announced it with a song, to say to all Iranians: I’m on your side”. Askhan Khatibi, 43, actor and singer, star of the hit TV series “Khatoon, Once Upon a Time”, was forced to leave Iran last December after an arrest, a series of brutal interrogations and repeated threats. Since then he has been in a hidden location, from which he asks Italy for protection.
In January Askhan released the song “Zan Zendegi Azadi” (Woman, life, freedom) on Instagram. The voices that are heard at the beginning belong to other Iranians punished for their courage: the mother of Siavash Mahmoudi who cries out for revenge for her son who was shot six bullets in the chest in November 2022; the voice of Hossein Ronaghi, a human rights activist in prison since 2009. The most beautiful thing – Khatibi tells us on the phone – was “seeing the videos of twelve-year-old boys in Iran singing my song from the roofs of buildings. I burst into tears. They knew the words by heart.”

August 1, 2023 – Updated August 1, 2023 , 6:31 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Israel, a discovery rewrites prehistory: between Sapiens and Neanderthal there is Homo Nesher Ramla

You may also like

China Increases Military Exercises Simulating Blockade of Taiwan,...

Sergej Trifunović on the death of Rođo Raičević...

Lukashenko Supports Wagner’s Fighters and Denies Polish Border...

The “toilet revolution” in China

Australia, former pedophile teacher accused of abusing 90...

Cucumber, the Variety Show Host, Tears up at...

Paris, the Piaget jewelry store robbed: “Loot worth...

Wild telemarketing, from the Agcom code of conduct...

Verona, Chris Obeng Abom dies at the age...

The Power Struggle Within Wagner Group: Putin’s Ultimatum...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy