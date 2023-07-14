The Songs Of Nick Drake (2023)

Rarely has such a short career inspired so many people. Only three records, but what an inheritance. If Nick Drake were to raise his head today, he would be amazed at how crowded his parish of followers and legatees is. From Paul Weller to Iron & Wine, passing through Belle and Sebastian, Kate Bush, Iron & Wine or Jose Gonzalez, among many more, have declared their devotion to him. Also filmmakers like Wes Anderson. There is no paper to quote even half. He died in penury, but the memory of him does not stop turning green. His work was of delayed effect. This is not the first tribute album dedicated to him, but it may be the one that best explains how malleable his repertoire is from subtlety. The squad is, of course, difficult to improve. And everyone has something to contribute.

From different perspectives, Let’s Eat Grandma, AURORA and John Grant inject a certain electronic pulse into “For The Morning”, “Pink Moon” and “Day Is Done”. None out of tune. Perhaps because Drake’s songs were canvases that could be embellished by multiple tones, so austere. They work like templates. And these 23 songs balance in an exemplary way between reverence and self-affirmation: possibly the key to which any protean version should aspire.

Craig Armstrong and Self Esteem bathe “Black Eyed Dog” in cinematic splendor, John Parish and Aldous Harding speed up “Three Hours” in motorik mode, Fontaines DC bring “Cello Song” closer to their post-punk folk terrain, Nadia Reid does that “Poor Boy” oozes groove and Karine Polwart with Kris Drever preserve the serene beauty of “Northern Sky” with an unprecedented jazz halo. Other reviews, like those of Mike Lindsay with Guy Garvey (“Hazey Jane II”), Joe Henry with Meshell Ndegeocello (“Time of no Reply”) or Katherine Priddy (“I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind”) cling more to the folk canon of the raw material, but all of them add their own touches of affection and delicacy, completing a lively and diverse tapestry of sensibilities that connect with that of the honoree. And that’s enough.