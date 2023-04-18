The sons of “Chapo” and other narcos of the Sinaloa cartel indicted by the US: “The country has been flooded with fentanyl”

The Department of Justice of the United States he indicted 28 members of the powerful Mexican cartel of Sinaloaincluding i children of the notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanin the framework of a mega investigation into the traffic of fentanyl, the synthetic drug responsible for the deaths of thousands of drug addicts. The Attorney General Merrick Garland disclosed the allegations together with the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Anne Milgramunderlining that in addition to the leaders of the main Mexican drug cartel, alleged suppliers of chemical productslaboratory managers, finance men e arms dealers.

The children of Guzman accused by the US authorities are Ovid Guzman LopezJesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Sálazar, also known as i “Chapitos”: for their ferocity, they have earned a reputation as the cartel’s most violent and aggressive faction. The arrest of Ovid, which took place on January 5th a culiacantransformed the Mexican city into the theater of a battaglia went on for days between goons of Sinaloa and thearmy Mexican.

The Chapitos are accused of having orchestrated operations to flood the United States Of fentanyl and “fill the streets with drug addicts”, according to what emerged in an interception collected by the Department of Justice. According to data from Washington, they are about 107.000 Americans died for drug overdose in United States in 2021. “It kills more Americans aged 18-45 than car crashes, cancer and covid. And the number of children under the age of 14 dying has increased at an alarming rate,” said the head of the Dea.

The investigation also underlined the role played by Chinese in fueling the crisis opioidsas four Chinese nationals are indicted in absentia for being part of the network that provides the cartel with Sinaloa the chemicals needed to produce the fentalyn. Il Treasury Department simultaneously announced sanctions against two Chinese companies linked to these sales of chemical agents. “The Chinese government must stop this uncontrolled flow of fentalyn chemical principles from China,” he said Garland.