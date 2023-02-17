Home World The soul of a cave survivor in Thailand is broken, and the captain of the Duan Pei team in England failed to witness the fifth anniversary of the miraculous rescue- BBC News 中文
Duan Pei and his teammates survived the darkness of being invisible.

The BBC has learned that Duangpetch Promthep, the captain of the wild boar football team who escaped from the trapped incident in the Sleeping Beauty Cave (Tham Luang) in northern Thailand in 2018, died unexpectedly at the age of 17 while studying at a football school in the UK.

Duan Pei has been studying at this boarding school in Leicestershire, central England, since last year. The BBC learned that Duan Pei was found unconscious in the dormitory last Sunday (February 12) and was sent to the hospital for treatment. He died on Tuesday (14th).

In June 2018, Duan Pei, 13 other team members and teaching assistants encountered floods during their expedition to the Sleeping Beauty Cave in Chiang Rai Province. They were trapped in the dark cave and were rescued only 18 days later. The rescue process has attracted international attention.

Jonathan Head, a BBC South East Asia correspondent who was on the scene to cover the rescue process, said that when the divers found them, Duan Pei was illuminated by a flashlight on his forehead, and his grin was the most impressive in the whole rescue operation. One of the scenes.

