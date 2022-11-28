(Original title: The South Korean government has upgraded the impact of driver strikes to the highest level and plans to have a first dialogue with the union today)

November 28 news from the Financial Associated Press (edited by Bian Chun)South Korea’s government plans its first talks with truckers’ unions since a nationwide strike on Monday as supply chain woes intensify.

South Korea’s transportation ministry said on Monday that the government had upgraded the impact of the strike’s disruption of cargo shipments to “serious,” the highest level, due to shortages of cement and fuel at gas stations.

But a statement from the union on Sunday showed little hope of a breakthrough in the dispute. The union stated that the position of the Ministry of Communications has been determined and there is no room for negotiation, so this meeting is not a negotiation, and its content is only to demand unconditional resumption of work.

Second mass strike in six months

Thousands of unionized truck drivers in South Korea staged their second major strike in less than six months last week in their bid for better wages and working conditions. South Korean President Yin Xiyue criticized that South Korea’s logistics industry has become a “hostage” in the face of the economic crisis.

The incident stems from a tussle between unions and the government over a system called the Safe Freight Rate. This system was launched in January 2020 to guarantee the minimum income and working conditions of truck drivers, and it will last for 3 years, that is, by the end of this year, this system will expire soon.

With fuel costs soaring this year, truck drivers have called on the government to make the “safe freight” system permanent, and they are calling on the government to extend the system beyond the cement and container transport industry to transport drivers in other industries.

Under South Korean law, the government can issue orders forcing transport workers to return to work during severe traffic disruptions. If workers fail to comply, they can be jailed for up to three years, or fined up to 30 million won ($22,550).

economy severely disrupted

As Asia’s fourth largest economy, South Korea’s economy is highly dependent on exports. The country’s economic growth next year is expected to be slower than expected. The Bank of Korea has lowered South Korea’s economic growth forecast for 2023 to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent.

South Korea’s transport ministry said container traffic at ports fell to 7.6% of normal levels as of 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, compared with 17% of normal levels in the morning.

Cargo shipments by major steel companies POSCO and Hyundai Steel fell to 5% or less of normal levels last week, two industry sources said on condition of anonymity.

Gas stations in South Korea may run out of gasoline and kerosene this week, especially in big cities. About 80 percent of truck drivers at major refiners are members of striking unions, although gas stations had stockpiled ahead of the strike.

In the construction sector, 259 of the country’s 459 construction sites have suspended work on ready-mixed concrete since last week, and almost all are expected to run out of concrete by Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency said, citing unnamed concrete industry sources.

The cement industry estimated cumulative output losses of about 46.4 billion won ($35 million) as of last Saturday, with shipments falling to 9 percent of normal levels, the Korea Cement Association said.