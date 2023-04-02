Home World The South Korean host was still calm when he had a nosebleed. I responded that I was fine: Netizens watched it as a joke but said they were really dedicated.
World

The South Korean host was still calm when he had a nosebleed. I responded that I was fine: Netizens watched it as a joke but said they were really dedicated.

by admin
The South Korean host was still calm when he had a nosebleed. I responded that I was fine: Netizens watched it as a joke but said they were really dedicated.

The Korean host had a nosebleed and was still calm in the live broadcast. I responded that I was fine: Netizens watched it as a joke but said they were really dedicated

Recently, South Korea’s KBS morning news host Park Jae-min suddenly had a nosebleed during a live broadcast, but he sat there without changing his face.

When his partner Li Zhiyan introduced the guests, he also remained calm and turned his head to the guests to bow, and the nosebleed flowed directly to his chin.

Seeing this, Li Zhiyan asked Park Jaemin “Is there something wrong?” Park Jaemin calmly picked up the toilet paper to wipe it, and insisted: “I’m fine, why don’t I look uncomfortable?”

In the subsequent news program, Park Jaemin blocked his bleeding nose with paper and insisted on broadcasting, and the nosebleed flowed down again.

After the exposure of Park Jae-min’s picture, it immediately attracted tens of thousands of viewers. Netizens directly asked “Is he okay?”, and some said he was very calm and dedicated. In addition, he laughed at himself that he had to take good care of his body in order to keep the host position. Such a professional response was also praised by the audience.

Although the behavior of Korean artist Park Jae-min in the live broadcast makes people laugh, but his professional attitude is worthy of recognition. What do you think of it?

See also  South Africa, former president Zuma comes out of prison: "He needs medical attention"

You may also like

St. Petersburg, the video of the explosion in...

Experts on Xi Jinping’s March Madness: The U.S....

Xgimi MoGo 2 et MoGo 2 Pro :...

the legend of the illegals – breaking latest...

Soraja about baby and partner | Fun

FIFA 23, Wild Hearts, Two Point Campus, Dying...

The latest battle situation: Putin signed the spring...

Russia has bombed a residential neighborhood near Bakhmut:...

‘The Law and the Prophets’ offers a master...

Elections in Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin trailing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy