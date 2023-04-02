The Korean host had a nosebleed and was still calm in the live broadcast. I responded that I was fine: Netizens watched it as a joke but said they were really dedicated

Recently, South Korea’s KBS morning news host Park Jae-min suddenly had a nosebleed during a live broadcast, but he sat there without changing his face.

When his partner Li Zhiyan introduced the guests, he also remained calm and turned his head to the guests to bow, and the nosebleed flowed directly to his chin.

Seeing this, Li Zhiyan asked Park Jaemin “Is there something wrong?” Park Jaemin calmly picked up the toilet paper to wipe it, and insisted: “I’m fine, why don’t I look uncomfortable?”

In the subsequent news program, Park Jaemin blocked his bleeding nose with paper and insisted on broadcasting, and the nosebleed flowed down again.

After the exposure of Park Jae-min’s picture, it immediately attracted tens of thousands of viewers. Netizens directly asked “Is he okay?”, and some said he was very calm and dedicated. In addition, he laughed at himself that he had to take good care of his body in order to keep the host position. Such a professional response was also praised by the audience.

Although the behavior of Korean artist Park Jae-min in the live broadcast makes people laugh, but his professional attitude is worthy of recognition. What do you think of it?