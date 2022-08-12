The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China told the media on the 10th that the South Korean government has officially announced the “three no restrictions” policy on the THAAD issue. But he was quickly slapped in the face by the Korean side.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the above remarks when explaining the content of the talks between the foreign ministers of South Korea and China on the 9th. The South Korean foreign ministry responded later that day that neither the current nor the previous government had made an agreement or agreement with China.

“Three no restrictions” refers to not joining the US missile defense system (MD), not additionally deploying the Terminal High Altitude Defense System (THAAD, also known as the Thaad Anti-Missile System), not promoting the South Korea-US-Japan military alliance, and restricting South Korea’s use of deployment The THAAD system at a US military base in South Korea.

South Korea said that Thaad is a means of self-defense to protect the South Korean people from the threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles, and it cannot be discussed as a matter of security and sovereignty.

On the 11th, South Korea announced that the THAAD anti-missile system base had resumed normal operation.

Guo Yuren, executive director of the Taiwan National Policy Research Institute, told Voice of Hope that “three no restrictions” was a verbal tacit understanding reached between former South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the CCP during his administration, “so when China (the CCP) finds a way to shape it In terms of words, for example, through the press conference, or through the translation after this meeting, the Korean government certainly cannot accept it, this is a loss of power and humiliation.”

Guo Yuren said that the deployment of the THAAD system was a decision made during the period of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, and the CCP subsequently issued a ban on South Korea to suppress South Korean companies. After Moon Jae-in came to power, he took the pro-China line and reached a tacit agreement with the CCP on “three no limits”. At the same time, he used the environmental assessment as an excuse to delay the deployment of the THAAD system. The relationship between South Korea and the United States is quite bad.

After the current president, Yin Xiyue, took office, he tried to improve relations with the United States, but Guo Yuren said, “It is actually quite difficult for (South Korea) to take a purely pro-US line.” He explained that the United States has always wanted to promote the trilateral alliance between the United States, Japan and South Korea, so its relationship with Japan must be involved. But the issues of comfort women and forced labor in the history of Korea and Japan are difficult to deal with. In addition, South Korea’s economic and trade dependence on China is increasing every year. Therefore, when South Korea’s inflation is serious and its economic situation is not good, the importance of China to South Korea is greatly increased. If the North Korean issue is fermented again, the importance of China will be greatly enhanced for South Korea.

Wu Jialong, a senior political and economic commentator, pointed out that “South Korea’s recent diplomatic stance basically still hopes to maintain a delicate balance between the United States and China.”

Wu Jialong took the chip alliance proposed by the United States as an example, and said that South Korea expressed its consideration of joining, but took “not provoking China” as a negotiation principle and included it in the meeting agenda. Wu Jialong said that this is equivalent to abandoning the main role of the chip alliance, and the United States cannot accept it.

Wu Jialong judged that South Korea should finally choose to stand on the side of the United States, Japan and Taiwan. “This is our reasonable guess. It really can’t think of it. If it does the wrong thing, it will definitely pay a heavy price.”

Wu Jialong said that as long as Japan embargoes photoresist chemical materials to South Korea, South Korea’s semiconductor business will not go on. “And then, the United States has other means to restrict South Korea’s semiconductor business, so if South Korea wants to confront the United States, it will be a dead end.”

Wu Jialong pointed out that South Korea accepts the protection of the United States militarily. In the face of fierce confrontation between the United States and China, the United States cannot accept South Korea’s economic, industrial and technological links with China. So it is very difficult for South Korea to ride a wall between China and the US.

