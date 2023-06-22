The southern United States was hit by a heat wave: some areas were cut off for nearly 100 hours, and residents were asked to voluntarily reduce electricity consumption – yqqlm

The southern United States was hit by a heat wave: some areas were cut off for nearly 100 hours, and residents were asked to voluntarily reduce electricity consumption

Overseas Network, June 21 (Xinhua) According to the Associated Press report on June 20, the southern United States has been hit by a rare heat wave in recent days, and electricity demand is expected to hit a record high. However, large-scale power outages caused by previous storms and tornadoes are still continuing. Some residents said they had been without power for nearly 100 hours. According to data from the National Weather Service, the temperature in San Angelo, Texas, soared to 46 degrees Celsius on the 20th, a record high. Local grid operators require residents to voluntarily reduce domestic electricity consumption.

The high temperature in Mississippi on the 20th is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius. “The delay in restoring power is causing enormous hardship to their customers, which is unacceptable,” said Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey. The state’s largest power company, Entergy Mississippi, said its staff had been working on 16-hour shifts since Monday, but some officials expressed doubts about its readiness.

More than 100,000 Oklahoma residents are eagerly waiting for power to be restored to turn on air conditioners after weekend storms snapped hundreds of utility poles. State officials said at least one person had died from the extended power outage, which could extend into the weekend.

