Karim Benzema was given a clean sheet by the Spanish “Ace” after losing to Barcelona in the derby.

Source: Profimedia

Barcelona is within reach of winning the title in Spain, beat Real Madrid in the derby (2:1) and increased advantage. At the end of that duel Karim Benzema he experienced one of the biggest humiliations in his career. He received a score of zero for his game in “El Clasico”. And by the Spanish “Asa” newspaper, which is known as “the newspaper that is closer to the people of Madrid”, after all, it is based in the capital of Spain.

In the explanation given after the match, they denounced the French attacker and winner of the “Golden Ball”. “Benzema – invisible again. He didn’t show anything, he can’t play when he gets out and looks for the ball, he can’t contribute in the penalty area. It’s miles away from that brilliant version that earned him that prestigious accolade. He had no rhythm, he was too slow, he didn’t run. If Real find their striker, they will have a treasure in the team, but they are waiting too long for that,” the text states.

Real took the lead in the derby with an own goal by Araujo in the 9th minute, and Roberto equalized in the 45th minute. Carlo Ancelotti threw all the cards on the attack in the second half, Marco Asensio gave a goal for the lead in the 81st minute, but the goal was canceled after VAR intervention due to offside.

Then, in the 92nd minute, Kesi scored a goal for the “explosion” at the “Nou Camp”. That goal also means that Barça has a 12-point advantage in 12 matches before the end of the season.