The Spanish Church has admitted more than 900 cases of pedophilia

The Spanish Church presented his first document on sexual abuse suffered by minors and committed by representatives of the clergy: in the report, entitled “To shed light”, the testimonies of 927 people were collected. The stories of the victims range from 1945 to the end of 2022. During a press conference José Gabriel Vera Beorlegui, communications manager of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference (EEC), said that the 927 victims accused 728 members of the Church, “mostly priests”. .

The report says that 99 percent of the abuses were committed by men. Most of them (ie 378, equal to 52 percent) are priests. Then there are 208 men and women religious, 92 lay people and 23 cases in which the complainant did not know the role of the aggressor. Of the priests who have been charged, 63 percent have died and 36 percent are still alive. Of the victims, 82.62 percent are male and 17.38 percent are female.

As regards the date on which the abuses were committed, the document says that over 80 percent occurred before 1990. It then explains that 47 percent occurred in the school environment (schools, institutes, classrooms, courtyards , changing rooms, gyms); 15 per cent in the parish area (parish or church); 15 percent in seminaries or boarding schools and 7 percent in areas dedicated to leisure, during excursions, camping or pilgrimages. The rest is distributed in other spaces such as family homes, religious houses or in the car.

The data present in the document refer only to the reports received by the child protection offices of the dioceses and congregations starting from 2019, that is when they were opened. The Spanish newspaper The country, which launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and which created an updated database with all known cases, then explained that the EEC’s calculation does not include the number of all cases the Church is actually aware of knowledge. The data also doesn’t include cases that have been reported to the Church through other channels, such as the 503 it owns The country I had delivered to the EEC between 2021 and 2022. Of these, the EEC has announced that only 191 are “being studied” in their offices.

The document “To shed light” was made by the EEC which more than a year ago also commissioned an independent investigation from a Spanish law firm: it has not yet been delivered, but it has already been anticipated that the cases of pedophilia it has collected there will be more than 4 thousand.

During the press conference, the number of compensations that the Spanish Church has awarded to these victims was not clarified, nor what it intends to do with the complaints received. Another issue that has not been addressed is the allegations against bishops who have covered up, hushed up or covered up cases of pedophilia in their dioceses. The counts of The country they say there are more than 40: some are still alive and hold important positions within the EEC itself.

At the end of April The country had published the diary of the Jesuit Alfonso Pedrajas, a Spanish missionary in Bolivia who died in 2009, who had admitted to having abused at least 85 minors. After the article, the Society of Jesus, the religious order to which Pope Francis also belongs, made it known that it had sanctioned eight former superiors of Father Pedrajas and suspended those still in service from all activities.

