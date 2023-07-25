The Spanish lesson for Italian progressives. From poor and unemployed strong vote to the left. Ztl parties? No, same preferences in cities and suburbs

What is the secret of the (almost) success of Spanish left? How did the socialists and the parties to their left carry out the reassembled Is it surprising that the moderate right and the less moderate right swept the chair of government, overturning a result that seemed marked? How they managed, the outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez and the main ally Yolanda Diaz – his Minister of Labor and leader of summer -, not to be consumed by the wear and tear of the years of government and power? The result of the Spanish left is even more surprising when viewed from Italy, where for a dozen years we have become accustomed to spurious alliances, pursuits in the center and above all several electoral debacles, even when victory seemed in the pocket. Some answers on the magic formula come from the analysis of Spanish Policies which suggests some differences with respect to the conformation and distribution of the centre-left vote in Italy.

For example: there does not appear to be the “Ztl syndrome“, that is the redoubt in urban centers which for several years has been the puzzle to be solved for the leaders of the progressive front. On the one hand, there is no difference in the behavior of voters who live in cities compared to those who live in the suburbs or in smaller centres. On the other hand, in particular, the Socialist Party is on average stronger in the segments of the population with lower incomes and weaker in those with higher incomes. No Parioli, no Brera, no historic centre: the socialists are strong where they are expected to be strong. This is suggested by a series of data analyzes from Spanish newspapers and survey institutes. It should be noted, in the introduction, that the composition of the vote in Spain is more complex than in Italy due to the presence of regional parties very strong in their respective territories. But it is fair to point out some trends.

They catch the eye, to begin with, some tables elaborated by Eldiario.es which superimposed the election maps with those statistics (from income to age, from level of education to unemployment rate). Here we see that the Psoe it has a higher preference trend than its general figure (31.7 per cent) among the poorest population groups, of which it is close to 37 per cent. it reaches around 37 per cent in the range of municipalities on average poorer. The performance “expires” gradually when it comes to the richest segments of the population. This datum can intersect with another concerning the unemployment rate and which confirms this trend. The Socialist Party is strongest in areas where the jobless are over 19 percent (and here the socialists reach 34 percent) and weaker in the territories where the unemployment rate falls below 12. To these two economic interpretations is added a demographic one: the Socialist Party essentially conquers the same percentages both in the small towns both in big cities: 31.2 per cent in Municipalities under 1,000 inhabitants, 32.6 in those with up to 10,000 residents, 31.9 between 10 and 50 thousand, 31.5 between 50 and 100 thousand inhabitants, 32.7 between 100,000 and 250,000 residents and 30.3 in cities with over 250,000 inhabitants.

These data also seem to be confirmed by the Center for Sociological Researcha public institute that depends on the government, according to which Psoe e summer are the most voted parties from professor e intellectualsyes, but also from technicians, retirees e unemployed. Il Popular Party is majority supported by autonomous, farmers, entrepreneurs. Vox goes strong especially between military e policemen. According to the Cis, among other things, the Spaniards presented themselves to the polls much more worried by the crisis economicdal high cost of livingfrom the unemployment it’s yes healthcare e access to the house that not fromimmigration or frompublic orderclearly keywords of the right.

A third analysis is signed by the site of RTvethe Spanish public radio and television. In this case the votes of the 4 main parties were cross-referenced – Pp, Psoe, Vox e summer – in the beyond 760 Municipalities con more than 10 thousand inhabitants. In this case it is highlighted that another electorate of reference for the socialists is that of the retirees: the party grows in the Municipalities with an average higher than over 65. Here it is necessary to remember that one of the central themes of the electoral campaign was precisely that of the pensions that the Sánchez government has increased.

A much less organic picture emerges from the analysis of the electorate of summerthe new political subject of the left which brings together a dozen more or less large parties including We can. The coalition led by Yolanda Diaz it seems to look a little more like the Italian progressive forces, attracting what is usually referred to as the “thinking middle class”. For example it goes stronger in the big cities and less than the villages, it has a more solid core among the wealthier groups and less among the poorest ones, it has less hold in the areas where the unemployment is highergets more votes in the Municipalities where the inhabitants have higher educational qualifications.

As for the other parties, a possible characterization of the vote in favor of Popular is that they are especially preferred in wealthier cities and regions (with the exception of the Catalonia and gods Basque country who traditionally have a solid leftist electorate). Vox, on the other hand, is stronger among the very young and decreases as the average age increases. Less surprising is that the far-right party is mainly pushed into areas where the foreign population is larger. It is also the only one of the parties analyzed to have more support in localities with a higher proportion of men.