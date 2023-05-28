The Spanish municipality where the election ended in 29 seconds

In the small Spanish town of Villarroya, more or less halfway between Bilbao and Zaragoza, in the autonomous community of La Rioja, Sunday’s administrative elections to choose the new mayor lasted very little: there were seven eligible to vote, three of them they were chairman and tellers, and they all voted within 29.52 seconds.

The Rioja municipality of Villarroya votes in 29 seconds and exceeds its 2019 record 👉 pic.twitter.com/uQJ2MpLcbL — The Vanguard (@LaVanguardia) May 28, 2023

The very quick elections in the small municipality were Very CITED by Spanish newspapers, who noted how Villarroya beat its own previous record, that of the 2019 parliamentary elections, when there were eight voters and it took them a total of 32.25 seconds.

For the inhabitants of Villarroya, concluding the elections as soon as possible is a kind of challenge: voters have been organizing themselves for about ten years to be the fastest to vote and then be able to enjoy the rest of the day. Even on Sunday morning they were already ready with the electoral card and identity card in hand when the polling stations opened at 9 in the morning.

Villarroya has had the same mayor for nearly fifty years: Salva Pérez, of the Popular Party, Spain’s main centre-right party. Speaking to reporters, Pérez said he didn’t know if he would get all seven votes, but that he was “pretty sure.” It is not yet known whether he won: however, the counting of the ballots could not begin before 8 pm, the time when polling stations were closed throughout the country.