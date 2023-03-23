Great success of the diversity of spanish artists at festivals The New Colossus of NY y South By Southwest of Austintwo of the most important gatherings of emerging talent in the United States.

He Saturday March 11 performed before the public and representatives of the music industry from around the world in a packed Heaven Can Wait room on the Lower East Side Gold Lake, Black Maracas y I Devil at the showcase of The Spanish Wave at The New Colossus festival in New York, which took place between March 8 and 12.

And a few days later, the wednesday 15, Ghouljaboy, Rakky Ripper, Master Sword, Dark Dark Horse y bride They swept The Spanish Wave showcase at SXSW® 2023, which took place in the SHANGRI-LA room and featured a “mixer party” with tapas and drinks for more than two hundred fans and professionals.

The landing of The Spanish Wave in the United States has made possible the performances of some of the most interesting emerging bands in our country in the best possible conditions. And all of this has been possible thanks to the support for The Spanish Wave from entities such as AIE, Instituto Cervantes, Fundación SGAE and media such as Mondo Sonoro and DIY.