The Spanish Wave encourages you to participate in Waves Vienna

He Waves Vienna this year will be held in the Austrian capital between the days 7 and 9 of September. And The Spanish Wave, the project for the export of emerging musical talent from our country, an initiative of Live Nation Spain, invites you to participate in the call for the Austrian festival Waves Vienna, one of the ideal showcases to make your music known to other European markets, with meetings, panels, professional conferences and through which artists such as Wanda, Bilderbuch, The Strypes, The Twilight Sad and many more.