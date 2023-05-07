The Spanish Wave encourages you to participate in Waves Vienna

He Waves Vienna this year will be held in the Austrian capital between the days 7 and 9 of September. And The Spanish Wave, the project for the export of emerging musical talent from our country, an initiative of Live Nation Spain, invites you to participate in the call for the Austrian festival Waves Vienna, one of the ideal showcases to make your music known to other European markets, with meetings, panels, professional conferences and through which artists such as Wanda, Bilderbuch, The Strypes, The Twilight Sad and many more.
The Spanish Wave is Live Nation Spain’s national talent internationalization project. An initiative that aims to help export emerging artists and bands from our country by participating in various fairs, showcase festivals and musical events with the presence of professionals from the sector. Working closely with Spanish recruitment agencies, AIE, Fundación SGAE or Instituto Cervantes, this year 2023 promises a true tsunami of Spanish talent spread all over the world.