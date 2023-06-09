The Spanish Wave presents guests of The Slow Show and Dean Lewis

This new action by The Spanish Wave to support national talent has already paid off. The band The Slow Show will visit our country in September to present his fifth full-length work, “Subtle Love”. Those from Manchester will perform in Madrid on September 29 (Moby Dick) and in Barcelona on September 30 (Razz 3). Now, after selecting among all the candidacies presented, it has been announced that Gold Lake will be the invited artists in Madrid and that fox will open the night in Barcelona.