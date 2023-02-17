Home World The Spanish Wave will bring five artists to South By Southwest
World

The Spanish Wave will bring five artists to South By Southwest

The Spanish Wave announces the five artists of its showcase at the festival SXSW 2023 he March, 15th in Austin (Texas, United States), one of the most important musical events in the world. One more step in his work to support our scene internationally.

The Spanish Wave will present the Ghouljaboy, Rakky Ripper, Sword Master, Black Dark Horse y bride en el festival South by Southwest (SXSW®), con The Spanish Wave Showcase & Fiesta he Wednesday March 15 from 6pm in Shangri-la, Austin, Texas. In addition to the concerts by the five artists, there will also be a “mixer party” with tapas and drinks. It will be a unique opportunity for artists to open up to other scenes, professionals and even festivals that may sign them in the future.

The Spanish Wave, the export project for emerging Spanish musical talent, an initiative of Live Nation Spain, will be present for the first time at the festival SXSW®which will be held between March 10 and 19 in Austin (Texas), United States. But in recent months it has gone through countless major international events, betting on giving visibility and support to the independent scene in our territory.

It will take with it promising proposals from the Spanish music scene. So, Ghouljaboy, Rakky Ripper, Master Sword, Dark Dark Horse y bride they will cross the Atlantic to exhibit themselves in a musical showcase attended by professionals in the sector from all over the world to discover new talent.

