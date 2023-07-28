Home » The spectacular synchronized dive of three humpback whales in the Atlantic Ocean – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Seeing one is already an event in itself: three together is a more unique than rare occasion. While celebrating his birthday in the waters of New Hampshire – United States – together with his three daughters, a man managed to capture the breathtaking moment in which three humpback whales simultaneously emerge from the surface of the sea in a spectacular dive. Not enough, to the three humpback whales a fourth specimen is added shortly after. He too repeats the same choreography to disappear into the ocean in a puff of white foam.

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023 , 9:42 pm

