The speculators of hospitality – ilGiornale.it

The jackals of unlimited hospitality are already lurking. For them the 41 migrants shipwrecked off the coast of Tunisia are not a tragedy, but an excellent argument to open the doors to new arrivals.

And the Pd secretary Elly Schlein takes care of leading the pack, denouncing “the outsourcing of borders which is violating people’s fundamental rights” and “cynical agreements with countries that do not guarantee rights and democracy”. A dialectical waltz with a triple goal. The first is to make us forget the role of traffickers ready to sell places to hell on fragile metal shells. The second is to dismiss as a failure the agreement with the EU – signed on July 16 thanks to Giorgia Meloni – with which the Tunisian president Kais Saied undertakes to block departures.

The primary, and even more subtle, objective, however, is what Schlein calls the “European Mare nostrum”, an EU-led rescue mission ready, as already happened with the Italian “Mare nostrum”, to disembark all migrants in our ports. In fact, a return to that four-year period 2013-2016 when, thanks to the Pd governments, ships of the NGOs, the Navy and the Coast Guard limited themselves to picking up the migrants put into the sea by the traffickers. A four-year period of passivity, if not of collusion, which guaranteed us over half a million arrivals.

But the most deceptive chapter of the theorem with which the Pd secretary would like to cancel the agreements with Tunis and Tripoli to return to the regime of “free departures” and “guaranteed rescues”, is the one that uses the dead at sea as an excuse. Statistics show that the blackest year in the Sicilian Channel – marked by 4,861 deaths – was 2016, or the year in which the NGOs worked in agreement with the Coast Guard and in which the record of 181,436 was recorded you land. The correspondence between the number of landings and deaths is also confirmed by the numbers for the three-year period 2014-2016 when, compared to 504,000 landings, there were over 10,600 deaths. This is because, in the face of theoretically “guaranteed” rescues, it is easier for traffickers to convince migrants to get on the most inadequate tubs.

But the litmus test comes from the statistics of 2019. That year the contrast to the action of the NGOs and the agreements with Tripoli blocked the landings at an altitude of 11,471. And the dead at sea did not exceed 1,262, an always tragic number, but among the least black of the twenty years. Without forgetting that the least cruel year – with just 20 deaths in 12 months – remains 2009. Coincidentally, the year in which the much-blamed rejections agreed by Colonel Gaddafi and the Berlusconi government took effect.