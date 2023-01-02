Vatican News published the document written by Jose Ratzinger on August 29, 2006.

If, at this late stage in my life, I look back at the decades-long journey I’ve been on, the first thing I see is how much I have reasons to be thankful. First of all, I thank God, the giver of all good graces: he gave me life, he guided me through all kinds of confusing moments; to the light of His countenance. Looking back now, I see and understand that even though there were dark and difficult parts of this journey, it was for my salvation, and it was in these moments that He led me completely.

I am grateful to my parents who gave me life during a difficult time, made great sacrifices, and prepared me with their love for a wonderful home, and they are like a beacon that illuminates my every day. one day. My father’s clear faith taught us children to believe that he was an unstoppable signpost on my way to all knowledge; exhausted legacy. My sister has selflessly taken care of me for decades and has given me loving care; my brother has always paved the way for me with his clear judgment, strong perseverance and quiet heart; without him, he has always walked in front of me and accompanied me. Me, I can’t find the right path.

I thank God from the bottom of my heart for the many friends, both men and women, who have always been at my side; for the collaborators at all stages of my journey; for the teachers and students that God has given me. I entrust them all to His mercy with gratitude. I thank the Lord for my beautiful home in Bavaria in the Alps, where I always see the light of the Creator shining. I am grateful to the people of my hometown, because in them I have experienced the beauty of faith time and time again. I pray that our land will continue to be a fertile soil of faith, and I beg you, dear fellow citizens: do not stray from your faith. Finally, I thank God for enabling me to experience all goodness at all stages of my journey, especially in Rome and Italy, which have become my second home.

To all those I have hurt in some way, I sincerely ask for forgiveness.

What I have said before to my fellow men, I say now to all those who have entrusted my service in the Church: stand firm in the faith! Don’t get into chaos! It often seems that science, on the one hand natural science, and on the other hand historical study (especially exegesis of the Bible), is capable of delivering irrefutable results contrary to the Catholic faith. I experienced the transformation of the natural sciences very early and was able to testify that, in contrast to it, the apparent certainty that was opposed to faith has faded away, showing that it is not science but a philosophical interpretation that is only superficially concerned with science ; on the other hand, as in dialogue with the natural sciences, faith also learns to better understand the limits of its affirmative range, which is its uniqueness. In the sixty years that I have accompanied the development of theology, especially biblical studies, I have seen seemingly unshakable arguments crumble as successive generations have proved to be hypotheses: the liberal generation (Hana K, Ulrich, etc.), the existentialist generation (Bultmann, etc.), and the Marxist generation. I have seen and am seeing how the plausibility of belief emerges and continues to emerge from the tangle of assumptions. Jesus Christ is truly the way, the truth and the life, and the Church, with all her flaws, is truly his body.

Finally, I humbly ask: You will pray for me, so that, in spite of all my sins and imperfections, the Lord accepts me into his eternal abode. I pray sincerely every day for all those entrusted to me.

Pope Benedict XVI

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn