Pawan Khera, a spokesman for the Congress Party, India’s main opposition party, was arrested on Thursday as he boarded a plane at New Delhi airport, accused of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the nationalist party BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

The reason for Khera’s arrest dates back to a statement he made a few days ago when, captured in a video that later went viral in the country, he accused the government of not wanting to investigate the scandal involving the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, considered very close to Modi.

At the end of January Adani had ended up at the center of a large investigation carried out by a small research and investment company, which denounced alleged illegal and fraudulent practices implemented by his group thanks to a dense network of companies off shorei.e. registered in tax havens.

In accusing the Indian government, Khera had called the prime minister “Narendra Gautamdas Modi”, crippling his middle name “Damodardas” and mixing it with that of Adani. “Damodardas” is the name of Modi’s father, and calling him “Gautamdas” Khera essentially accused Modi of being so close to Adani that the latter could have been his father.

After seven hours Khera was released on bail thanks to an intervention by the Indian Supreme Court, but in the meantime his arrest had caused much discussion in India, and provoked major criticism of Modi and the BJP from his opponents. The Congress Party, for example, called Khera’s arrest “undemocratic” and “dictatorial”, and accused Modi of limiting freedom of expression in the country.

