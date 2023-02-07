Home World The sports festival – Mondolinguo
World

The sports festival – Mondolinguo

by admin
The sports festival – Mondolinguo

Download 4 activities on the theme of the sports festival!

Want to talk about sports in class? Here are 4 activities that can be used in an educational sequence or separately on the theme of sport from level A1.

In this PDF, you will find 4 different activities: 2 written comprehensions from a poster, questions to talk about yourself and sport and a written expression.

NEW September 2022: a new reading comprehension is available!

These activities are in landscape format: you can print them and distribute them or use them online.

The posters come from the following sites:

Poster 1 – https://cap-dail.fr/event/7eme-edition-de-la-fete-du-sport/
Poster 2 – https://label-dd.franceolympique.com/fr/fiche/ifs/fete-du-sport_TFO166/

These activities are intended for beginners, teenagers or adults.

Good course ! Tiphanie

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission
See also  Holland hacker attack: the country's security is in danger

You may also like

ASD PSP Update: What We Know About Law...

Bigott, critic of his album Dedicated To None...

ARE WE MEN OR CORPORALS? — Mediocre junkyards

Vodafone and virtual operators down: problems throughout Italy...

In France there was another day of big...

Moscow, drunk man tries to steal Lenin’s embalmed...

TIM, the 2×1 promotion to pay only for...

Milleproroghe: more time for young mortgage applications, towards...

Microsoft announces the Stellar Shift Special Edition Controller,...

Sky Rojo, review of the third season (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy