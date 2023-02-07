Download 4 activities on the theme of the sports festival!
Want to talk about sports in class? Here are 4 activities that can be used in an educational sequence or separately on the theme of sport from level A1.
In this PDF, you will find 4 different activities: 2 written comprehensions from a poster, questions to talk about yourself and sport and a written expression.
NEW September 2022: a new reading comprehension is available!
These activities are in landscape format: you can print them and distribute them or use them online.
These activities are intended for beginners, teenagers or adults.
Good course ! Tiphanie