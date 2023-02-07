Download 4 activities on the theme of the sports festival!



Want to talk about sports in class? Here are 4 activities that can be used in an educational sequence or separately on the theme of sport from level A1.

In this PDF, you will find 4 different activities: 2 written comprehensions from a poster, questions to talk about yourself and sport and a written expression.

NEW September 2022: a new reading comprehension is available!

These activities are in landscape format: you can print them and distribute them or use them online.

The posters come from the following sites:

Poster 1 – https://cap-dail.fr/event/7eme-edition-de-la-fete-du-sport/

Poster 2 – https://label-dd.franceolympique.com/fr/fiche/ifs/fete-du-sport_TFO166/

These activities are intended for beginners, teenagers or adults.

Good course ! Tiphanie

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission